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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesGolmaal 5 Release Update: Makers Finally Reveal The Truth Behind Viral Reports

Golmaal 5 Release Update: Makers Finally Reveal The Truth Behind Viral Reports

Golmaal 5: Makers have dismissed rumours of a December 2026 release, calling them false. Rohit Shetty Pictures says the film is still in development, and the release date will be announced officially.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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  • Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty return; Akshay Kumar reportedly plays antagonist.

Reports claiming that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's much-awaited Golmaal 5 will release in December 2026 have been dismissed by the makers. After speculation spread across social media and several media platforms, Rohit Shetty Pictures has now issued an official clarification, calling the reports false. The Golmaal franchise remains one of Bollywood's most successful comedy series, with four hit films already released. The fifth instalment is currently in development, but the makers have urged fans to wait for an official announcement regarding its release.

Makers Dismiss Release Date Speculation

On Thursday, several reports claimed that Golmaal 5, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty, would arrive in cinemas in December 2026. However, Rohit Shetty Pictures has denied these claims, stating that no release date has been finalised.

In an official statement, the production house said that the reports circulating about the film's release were "false and untrue". The makers added that the team is focused on developing the film and will share all major updates, including the release date, at the appropriate time.

They also appealed to media organisations and social media users not to circulate misleading information and thanked audiences for their continued support and patience.

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Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar Set For Face-Off

Golmaal 5 will once again be directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, with Ajay Devgn returning in the lead role. Reports suggest that Akshay Kumar will play the film's antagonist, setting up an exciting face-off between the two Bollywood stars.

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The film is also expected to feature franchise regulars Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman Joshi. The screenplay has been written by Farhad Samji, while further details about the film are expected to be announced officially in the coming months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which other actors are expected to be in Golmaal 5?

Franchise regulars Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi are expected to feature in the film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty Golmaal 5
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