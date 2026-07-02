Yes, Huma Qureshi admitted she has signed films for money. She stated that financial responsibilities, like paying EMIs, also played a role in some of her career decisions.
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Exclusive | 'I Took Films Just for Money, EMIs Have to Be Paid': Huma Qureshi
Huma admitted she has done films for money, saying "EMIs have to be paid." She also revealed her father opposed her Bollywood dream initially and claimed the industry has used only 5% of her talent.
- Huma Qureshi admitted financial reasons influenced some film choices.
- Huma portrays deaf-mute role in her own production.
- She believes industry utilized only 5% of her talent.
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Huma Qureshi ever sign a film purely for financial reasons?
What kind of character does Huma Qureshi play in her upcoming film?
Huma plays Baby Karmarkar, a Marathi character who is deaf and mute. She conveys emotions entirely through her eyes, facial expressions, and sign language, without uttering a single word.
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