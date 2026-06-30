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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Abhijeet Dipke Studied In Boston': Internet Slams CJP Founder's 'Privileged' Remark For Samay Raina

'Abhijeet Dipke Studied In Boston': Internet Slams CJP Founder's 'Privileged' Remark For Samay Raina

Abhijeet Dipke has criticised Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent and said he would never appear on it. His remarks on privilege sparked mixed reactions online, with social media sharply divided over his comments.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhijeet Dipke criticized
  • His comments sparked debate, questioning his own US education background.
  • The show faced past controversies, but returned with strong viewership.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has stirred conversation online after openly sharing why he has no interest in appearing on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. During a recent podcast appearance at Unfiltered by Samdish, Abhijeet criticised the mindset he associates with the show and linked it to privilege, triggering sharp reactions on social media. While some viewers supported his perspective, others accused him of hypocrisy and pointed to his own educational background abroad. His remarks have now added another layer to the ongoing conversation around India’s Got Latent, a show that has remained in the headlines since its controversial first season and highly discussed comeback.

Abhijeet Dipke On India’s Got Latent

Abhijeet Dipke made the remarks during his appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish while discussing stand-up comedy and his favourite comedians. When asked whether he would consider appearing on India’s Got Latent, Abhijeet gave a clear and immediate answer. He said, “I will not go to India’s Got Latent. I don’t like it. Because the thinking that ‘Why should we fight. We should take the easy route and get out. You will be able to get out because you are privileged.” His statement quickly gained traction online and sparked intense debate.

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Internet Reacts To Privilege Remark

Social media users were divided over Abhijeet’s comments. While many agreed with his criticism, others questioned his remarks on privilege by pointing to his academic background. Several users highlighted that he pursued a Master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University in the United States. One user wrote, “He was in the USA, and he's not privileged?”

Another commented, “Privileged?? This guy studied in Boston, so stop giving us this everyone is a priviliged non sense.” A third said, “Wasn’t he in the USA? Is he not privileged?”The mixed reactions have kept the debate active across platforms.

Samay Raina’s Earlier Controversy

The discussion also revived conversation around Samay Raina’s earlier controversy linked to India’s Got Latent Season 1. In his stand-up special Still Alive, Samay addressed the backlash involving him and Ranveer Allahbadia, which led to multiple FIRs.

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Reflecting on that phase, Samay said, “During the time, I remembered George Orwell's line, ‘Every joke is a tiny revolution and the joke must never stop.’ But the police had also told me, ‘We will put you in jail.’ Then I thought if Orwell were in India, he would have said, ‘Every revolution is a tiny joke.’ I thought it made sense to say sorry, you can't bring a revolution in our society with a joke. You only fight when the fight is fair; if not, you should f*** off from there.” Despite past controversies, India’s Got Latent returned with Season 2 on June 20, 2026, releasing simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix. The new season opened strongly and quickly gained massive viewership.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Abhijeet Dipke refuse to appear on India's Got Latent?

Abhijeet Dipke stated he dislikes the show, believing it promotes an

How did people react to Abhijeet Dipke's comments on privilege?

Social media users were divided. Some supported his criticism, while others accused him of hypocrisy due to his Master's degree from Boston University in the US.

What past controversy involved Samay Raina and India's Got Latent?

Samay Raina faced multiple FIRs and backlash related to the show's first season. He addressed this in a stand-up special and later decided it made sense to apologize.

When and where did India's Got Latent Season 2 premiere?

India's Got Latent Season 2 returned on June 20, 2026. It premiered simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, quickly gaining significant viewership.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Samay Raina Abhijeet Dipke Unfiltered By Samdish
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