Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhijeet Dipke criticized

His comments sparked debate, questioning his own US education background.

The show faced past controversies, but returned with strong viewership.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has stirred conversation online after openly sharing why he has no interest in appearing on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. During a recent podcast appearance at Unfiltered by Samdish, Abhijeet criticised the mindset he associates with the show and linked it to privilege, triggering sharp reactions on social media. While some viewers supported his perspective, others accused him of hypocrisy and pointed to his own educational background abroad. His remarks have now added another layer to the ongoing conversation around India’s Got Latent, a show that has remained in the headlines since its controversial first season and highly discussed comeback.

Abhijeet Dipke On India’s Got Latent

Abhijeet Dipke made the remarks during his appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish while discussing stand-up comedy and his favourite comedians. When asked whether he would consider appearing on India’s Got Latent, Abhijeet gave a clear and immediate answer. He said, “I will not go to India’s Got Latent. I don’t like it. Because the thinking that ‘Why should we fight. We should take the easy route and get out. You will be able to get out because you are privileged.” His statement quickly gained traction online and sparked intense debate.

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Internet Reacts To Privilege Remark

Social media users were divided over Abhijeet’s comments. While many agreed with his criticism, others questioned his remarks on privilege by pointing to his academic background. Several users highlighted that he pursued a Master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University in the United States. One user wrote, “He was in the USA, and he's not privileged?”

Another commented, “Privileged?? This guy studied in Boston, so stop giving us this everyone is a priviliged non sense.” A third said, “Wasn’t he in the USA? Is he not privileged?”The mixed reactions have kept the debate active across platforms.

Abhijeet dipke about samay raina's India's GOT LATENT :



* Would you go to LATENT If you get a call*?



" I won't go to that show even if get a call, I don't like this show. It's for privileged people bcz only they can get away with everything".



My respect for this guy increased… pic.twitter.com/VXRbngV37p — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) June 29, 2026

Samay Raina’s Earlier Controversy

The discussion also revived conversation around Samay Raina’s earlier controversy linked to India’s Got Latent Season 1. In his stand-up special Still Alive, Samay addressed the backlash involving him and Ranveer Allahbadia, which led to multiple FIRs.

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Reflecting on that phase, Samay said, “During the time, I remembered George Orwell's line, ‘Every joke is a tiny revolution and the joke must never stop.’ But the police had also told me, ‘We will put you in jail.’ Then I thought if Orwell were in India, he would have said, ‘Every revolution is a tiny joke.’ I thought it made sense to say sorry, you can't bring a revolution in our society with a joke. You only fight when the fight is fair; if not, you should f*** off from there.” Despite past controversies, India’s Got Latent returned with Season 2 on June 20, 2026, releasing simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix. The new season opened strongly and quickly gained massive viewership.