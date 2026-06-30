Did Raghav Juyal And Niharika NM Just Make Their Relationship Official? Fans Think So

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM posted cozy Instagram pictures.

This sparked widespread dating rumors and celebrity reactions online.

Fans question if dating or promoting their upcoming film.

The duo will co-star in the upcoming film

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal and influencer-actor Niharika NM have set social media buzzing after sharing cosy pictures on Instagram. The duo’s latest post has sparked widespread speculation about their relationship status, with fans wondering whether they are officially dating or simply building excitement for their upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai. Their warm chemistry in the photos has become a major talking point online, drawing reactions from both fans and celebrities. With curiosity growing around the pair, the viral post has quickly become one of the most discussed entertainment updates, leaving followers eager to know what is really happening between them.

Raghav Juyal Niharika NM Dating Rumours

The buzz began after Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM uploaded a series of adorable pictures on Instagram on Monday. In the photos, Niharika is seen wearing a red sweatshirt, while Raghav keeps it casual in a grey jacket. The post featured a simple caption with just a red heart and a star emoji, adding to the mystery. The pictures showed Raghav holding Niharika from behind as both smiled, instantly grabbing attention online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Nm (@niharika_nm)

Celebrity Reactions Raise Curiosity

The comments section became even more interesting after reactions from rapper-singer Raftaar and content creator Ashish Chanchlani. Ashish dropped four evil eye emojis, while Raftaar commented, “Je baat laadle,” followed by three evil eye emojis. Fans were quick to react with excitement. One user wrote, “Oh my God… crying, screaming, throwing up. I genuinely can’t process this. My heart is racing, my hands are shaking, and I’m smiling through happy tears. Raghav Juyal in a romantic role is everything I ever wanted.”Another commented, “Masha Allah! I hope it’s not before the movie promotion stint. You both look awesome together.”

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A third wrote, “Nooooo wayyyyyy sooooo unexpected.” One well-wisher said, “I really wanted to see Raghav in love; now that it has become true, I am so happy for both of you. Stay together in love always.”

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Upcoming Film And Work Front

Interestingly, Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM are set to share screen space in Bhai Tera Star Hai, directed by Vivek B Agrawal. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Barkha Singh in important roles. Raghav was previously linked to Shehnaaz Gill, although neither of them confirmed the rumours. Professionally, he gained massive appreciation for his performance in Kill and was recently seen in Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. He will next appear in Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise. Meanwhile, Niharika NM has built a strong fanbase as a digital creator and made her acting debut with the Tamil black comedy Perusu.