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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBalika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor Owns Crores In Assets, Charges Rs 50 Lakh Per Episode

Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor Owns Crores In Assets, Charges Rs 50 Lakh Per Episode

Balika Vadhu remains one of Indian television's most iconic dramas. Premiered in 2008, the show turned young actress Avika Gor into a household name through her portrayal of Anandi.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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  • Her diverse roles established substantial professional and financial success.

Whenever television's most iconic dramas are discussed, Balika Vadhu is invariably among the first to be mentioned. The TV show, which premiered in 2008, captured audiences for years, and at the heart of its success was a young girl who became a household name almost overnight, Avika Gor.

Avika Started Her Career At The Age Of 10

As the actress celebrates her 29th birthday today, her journey serves as a reminder of how talent, consistency and reinvention can shape a lasting career in the entertainment industry.

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Born on 30 June 1997 in Mumbai to Dr Chetna Gor and Sameer Gor, Avika stepped into the world of acting at an age when most children are focused on school and playgrounds. Interestingly, her television debut came not with Balika Vadhu but with the horror anthology Ssshhhh... Koi Hai in 2007.

Her breakthrough arrived a year later when she was cast as young Anandi in Balika Vadhu. At just 11 years old, Avika delivered a performance that resonated with millions, making the character one of Indian television's most memorable child protagonists.

She later strengthened her position on the small screen with Sasural Simar Ka, where her portrayal of Roli earned widespread appreciation. Over the years, she has also appeared in popular shows such as Laado and Khatron Ke Khiladi, showcasing her versatility across genres.

Her Big Screen Debut Came In 2013

Having established herself on television, Avika successfully expanded her career into films. She made her debut as a lead actress in the 2013 Telugu film Uyyala Jampala, which was well received by audiences. She subsequently featured in films including Thank You and Net, before making her Hindi film debut with 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

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Away from the camera, Avika entered a new chapter in her personal life in October 2025, when she married her long-time partner, social worker Milind Chandwani.

Her professional success has also translated into financial achievement. According to a report by Times Now, Avika's estimated net worth is around Rs 30 crore. The report further states that she reportedly charges up to Rs 50 lakh per film, reflecting her growing stature in the industry.

From becoming the face of one of Indian television's most influential serials as a child to building a successful career across television and cinema, Avika Gor continues to evolve. As she celebrates her 29th birthday, she remains one of the most recognisable and admired actresses of her generation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Avika Gor's estimated net worth?

According to a report by Times Now, Avika Gor's estimated net worth is around Rs 30 crore. She reportedly charges up to Rs 50 lakh per film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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