Aarti Ravi's Mother Hits Back At Ravi Mohan Amid Divorce Row, Raises Concern Over Grandson

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aarti Ravi's mother refuted Ravi Mohan's claims regarding access to children.

Sujatha Vijayakumar addressed financial disputes and cyberbullying allegations.

The ongoing conflict reportedly impacts grandson's well-being during exams.

Trans activist Thanuja Singam criticized Ravi Mohan's public statements.

The ongoing dispute involving Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi has taken a sharper turn, with fresh statements now emerging from the actress’s family. As accusations and counterclaims continue to surface, the situation appears to be affecting not just those directly involved but also their children, raising uncomfortable questions about the personal cost of public conflicts.

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Mother Dismisses Allegations, Offers Strong Rebuttal

Speaking to the press during a public event, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar rejected several claims made by Ravi. She disputed his assertion that he has been prevented from meeting his sons, Aarav and Ayaan, suggesting that earlier interviews already shed light on the circumstances surrounding the couple’s marriage.

“There was an interview in Vikatan magazine in 2008 that explained this. I am looking for it now. It reveals who got blackmailed and who cut their wrists to get married,” she said.

Financial Claims And Cyberbullying Allegations Addressed

Sujatha also countered Ravi’s statements regarding financial control, noting that such matters had already been examined in court. When asked about claims related to medical expenses, she pushed back, stating that even if any support had been offered, it would fall under expected familial responsibility.

On the issue of alleged online harassment involving Keneeshaa Francis, she indicated that the family intends to approach cybercrime authorities to establish facts.

When pressed about individuals mentioned indirectly during Ravi's press conference, she said, “In Tamil Nadu, when injustice is done to women, everyone speaks up. Millions of people comment on Aarti’s posts. I won’t accept if he says that two or three particular people supported her. I would like to not speak further on this matter, as it would be contempt of court. I have faith in the law. Give us time to answer all these allegations.”

Grandson’s Wellbeing Becomes Central Concern

Amid the back-and-forth, Sujatha revealed a more personal and emotional dimension to the dispute. As reported by ETV Bharat, she talked about the toll the situation has taken on her grandson.

“The reason I am not exaggerating this is because my grandson is writing his 10th standard exams and is under a lot of stress due to this issue. He has seen everything he should not have seen at a young age. That’s why he’s under a lot of stress.”

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Fresh Criticism From Thanuja Singam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thanuja.Singam (@thanuja.singam)

The controversy has also drawn reactions from outside the immediate family. Trans activist and author Thanuja Singam, who has previously expressed support for Aarti, released a video criticising Ravi’s stance.

“The action came from your own friend — aka girlfriend. We don’t even know the current relationship status, but somehow the victim card is still being played,” she wrote.

She added, “A simple apology was already made through the story, yet the drama continues. Posting shady things about an ex-wife on social media and then acting innocent afterwards doesn’t make sense. At this point, we have nothing more to say. Some people create the chaos, then cry when the reaction finally comes.”