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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Collection: Priyadarshan’s Film Up 19% From Monday, But Box Office Remains Slow

Bhooth Bangla Collection: Priyadarshan’s Film Up 19% From Monday, But Box Office Remains Slow

Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 4.35 crore at the box office on its second Tuesday from 9,117 shows.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla shows slowed pace after strong opening week.
  • Film earned Rs 4.35 crore on its twelfth day.
  • Total India net collections reach Rs 121.40 crore.
  • Worldwide gross collections stand at Rs 195.25 crore.

Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, who also produced the film alongside Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, is currently running in its second week. Although the film opened strongly at the box office and followed the trend set by Dhurandhar 2 by holding paid preview shows a day before its release, its pace has slowed down. In recent days, the film has mostly been earning in single digits.

Bhooth Bangla Collection Day 12

The film earned Rs 4.35 crore at the box office on its second Tuesday from 9,117 shows. This marks over a 19 per cent jump from Monday, though the film continues to earn in single digits.

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The film’s total India gross collections stand at Rs 144.25 crore, while its India net collections have reached Rs 121.40 crore so far. Overseas, the film has earned Rs 51.00 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 195.25 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day Wise

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore

Week One Collection: Rs 84.40 crore

Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9: 10.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore

Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore

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Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla marks the collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. The duo are currently working on their next film, Haiwaan, which is a thriller. Earlier, ABP Live reported that they are also planning to collaborate on “something entirely comic” next.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. It also marks Priyadarshan’s second Hindi-language horror-comedy, following Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It was released in 2007. 

Bhooth Bangla will stream on Netflix after completing its run in cinemas. 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office collection of Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla has reached Rs 121.40 crore in India net collections and Rs 195.25 crore in worldwide gross collections.

Who are the producers of Bhooth Bangla?

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor.

What is the significance of Bhooth Bangla in relation to Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration?

Bhooth Bangla marks their reunion after 14 years and is Priyadarshan's second Hindi horror-comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

What was the box office performance of Bhooth Bangla on its second Tuesday?

On its second Tuesday, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore from 9,117 shows, showing a 19% jump from Monday.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla
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