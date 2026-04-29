Today marks the 7th death anniversary of Irrfan Khan, an actor whose absence is still deeply felt. His performances continue to resonate with audiences, showcasing his timeless brilliance.
Irrfan Khan's 7th Death Anniversary: 5 Films That Keep His Legacy Alive
Seven years after his passing, Irrfan Khan’s legacy continues to shine through unforgettable performances. From intense dramas to gentle romances, these five films showcase his unmatched depth.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of Irrfan Khan's 7th death anniversary?
What is 'Maqbool' about and Irrfan Khan's role in it?
'Maqbool' is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, where Irrfan plays a character torn by ambition, love, and guilt in Mumbai's underworld. His performance is layered and psychologically rich.
How does Irrfan Khan's performance in 'The Lunchbox' stand out?
In 'The Lunchbox,' Irrfan portrays Saajan, a lonely but hopeful man who connects with a stranger through mistaken lunch deliveries. His subtle yet profound emotional performance anchors the film's exploration of human connection.
What makes Irrfan Khan's role in 'Paan Singh Tomar' memorable?
Irrfan plays a national athlete turned rebel due to injustice in 'Paan Singh Tomar.' His powerful portrayal of the transformation from sportsman to outlaw earned him a National Award.
What is the theme of 'Qissa' and Irrfan Khan's contribution?
'Qissa' is a film about gender identity and societal expectations. Irrfan plays a patriarch obsessed with having a son, his performance humanizing a flawed character and provoking thought on traditions.