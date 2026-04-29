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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIrrfan Khan's 7th Death Anniversary: 5 Films That Keep His Legacy Alive

Irrfan Khan's 7th Death Anniversary: 5 Films That Keep His Legacy Alive

Seven years after his passing, Irrfan Khan’s legacy continues to shine through unforgettable performances. From intense dramas to gentle romances, these five films showcase his unmatched depth.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 09:54 AM (IST)

Today marks the 7th death anniversary of Irrfan Khan, an actor whose absence still feels unreal. Seven years on, his performances continue to breathe, linger, and move audiences in ways few artists ever achieve. From intense dramas to tender romances, he brought a rare honesty to every role. As we remember the man who redefined subtle acting, here are five unforgettable films that capture his brilliance, stories that don’t just entertain, but stay with you long after the credits roll, reminding us why Irrfan Khan remains timeless.

Maqbool (2003)

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Maqbool showcases Irrfan Khan in one of his most layered performances. He plays a man torn between ambition, love, and guilt, navigating the dark world of Mumbai’s underworld. The film is intense and psychologically rich, with Irrfan perfectly capturing inner conflict and moral decay, making it a haunting cinematic experience.

The Lunchbox (2013)

A quiet, deeply moving love story, The Lunchbox revolves around two strangers who connect through exchanged letters via a mistaken lunch delivery. Irrfan’s portrayal of Saajan is subtle yet profoundly emotional—lonely, hopeful, and tender. The film beautifully explores human connection, routine, and second chances, with his understated performance anchoring its emotional core.

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Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

In this biographical drama, Irrfan plays a national athlete who turns into a rebel due to systemic injustice. His transformation from a disciplined sportsman to a disillusioned outlaw is both powerful and heartbreaking. The performance earned him a National Award, reflecting how convincingly he portrayed anger, dignity, and tragedy in one unforgettable role.

Qissa (2013)

Qissa is a bold and unsettling film that delves into gender identity and societal expectations. Irrfan plays a patriarch obsessed with having a son, leading to devastating consequences for his family. His portrayal evokes both empathy and discomfort, showcasing his ability to humanize deeply flawed characters while provoking thought about rigid traditions and identity.

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Piku (2015)

A heartwarming slice-of-life film, Piku centers on a quirky father-daughter relationship. Irrfan plays Rana, a practical yet charming man who becomes an unlikely companion on their journey. With effortless wit and warmth, he balances humor and sensitivity, proving that even in a supporting role, he could steal the show with sheer presence and nuance.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of Irrfan Khan's 7th death anniversary?

Today marks the 7th death anniversary of Irrfan Khan, an actor whose absence is still deeply felt. His performances continue to resonate with audiences, showcasing his timeless brilliance.

What is 'Maqbool' about and Irrfan Khan's role in it?

'Maqbool' is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, where Irrfan plays a character torn by ambition, love, and guilt in Mumbai's underworld. His performance is layered and psychologically rich.

How does Irrfan Khan's performance in 'The Lunchbox' stand out?

In 'The Lunchbox,' Irrfan portrays Saajan, a lonely but hopeful man who connects with a stranger through mistaken lunch deliveries. His subtle yet profound emotional performance anchors the film's exploration of human connection.

What makes Irrfan Khan's role in 'Paan Singh Tomar' memorable?

Irrfan plays a national athlete turned rebel due to injustice in 'Paan Singh Tomar.' His powerful portrayal of the transformation from sportsman to outlaw earned him a National Award.

What is the theme of 'Qissa' and Irrfan Khan's contribution?

'Qissa' is a film about gender identity and societal expectations. Irrfan plays a patriarch obsessed with having a son, his performance humanizing a flawed character and provoking thought on traditions.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Irrfan Khan Indian Cinema PIKU Death Anniversary The Lunchbox Paan Singh Tomar Maqbool Qissa Bollywood Legend
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