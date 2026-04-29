Irrfan Khan's 7th Death Anniversary: 5 Films That Keep His Legacy Alive

Today marks the 7th death anniversary of Irrfan Khan, an actor whose absence still feels unreal. Seven years on, his performances continue to breathe, linger, and move audiences in ways few artists ever achieve. From intense dramas to tender romances, he brought a rare honesty to every role. As we remember the man who redefined subtle acting, here are five unforgettable films that capture his brilliance, stories that don’t just entertain, but stay with you long after the credits roll, reminding us why Irrfan Khan remains timeless.

Maqbool (2003)

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Maqbool showcases Irrfan Khan in one of his most layered performances. He plays a man torn between ambition, love, and guilt, navigating the dark world of Mumbai’s underworld. The film is intense and psychologically rich, with Irrfan perfectly capturing inner conflict and moral decay, making it a haunting cinematic experience.

The Lunchbox (2013)

A quiet, deeply moving love story, The Lunchbox revolves around two strangers who connect through exchanged letters via a mistaken lunch delivery. Irrfan’s portrayal of Saajan is subtle yet profoundly emotional—lonely, hopeful, and tender. The film beautifully explores human connection, routine, and second chances, with his understated performance anchoring its emotional core.

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Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

In this biographical drama, Irrfan plays a national athlete who turns into a rebel due to systemic injustice. His transformation from a disciplined sportsman to a disillusioned outlaw is both powerful and heartbreaking. The performance earned him a National Award, reflecting how convincingly he portrayed anger, dignity, and tragedy in one unforgettable role.

Qissa (2013)

Qissa is a bold and unsettling film that delves into gender identity and societal expectations. Irrfan plays a patriarch obsessed with having a son, leading to devastating consequences for his family. His portrayal evokes both empathy and discomfort, showcasing his ability to humanize deeply flawed characters while provoking thought about rigid traditions and identity.

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Piku (2015)

A heartwarming slice-of-life film, Piku centers on a quirky father-daughter relationship. Irrfan plays Rana, a practical yet charming man who becomes an unlikely companion on their journey. With effortless wit and warmth, he balances humor and sensitivity, proving that even in a supporting role, he could steal the show with sheer presence and nuance.