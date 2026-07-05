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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMahesh Babu's Viral Lord Rama Leaked Image From SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Takes The Internet By Storm

Mahesh Babu's Viral Lord Rama Leaked Image From SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Takes The Internet By Storm

Mahesh Babu's leaked Lord Rama image from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is going viral online, fuelling speculation and excitement among fans.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral image of Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama surfaces.
  • Authenticity remains unverified, sparking debate about AI generation.
  • Rajamouli confirmed film's extensive IMAX-shot Ramayana sequence.

An image showing Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama is SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic Varanasi has set social media alight. It has become one of the most talked-about entertainment stories online. While there is no confirmation on whether the picture is an authentic still from the film or an AI-generated creation, it has reignited excitement surrounding the ambitious project. The viral image has also renewed discussions about the film's much-anticipated Ramayana sequence, with fans eagerly speculating about Mahesh Babu's appearance in the role.

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Viral Image Leaves Fans Guessing

The image circulating widely across fan pages depicts Mahesh Babu wearing saffron dhoti, carrying a bow over his shoulder and standing against what appears to be a rural backdrop. Although its authenticity remains unverified, the photograph has rapidly gained traction online.

Until now, the makers have offered only brief glimpses of Mahesh Babu's character through the film's teaser. As a result, the viral image has fuelled fresh speculation over what audiences can expect from his portrayal of Lord Rama.

The image has sparked widespread discussion across social media, with users debating whether it is an authentic still or an AI-generated creation. While some quickly dismissed it as artificial, others praised the visual quality and imagined how the final version in the film might look.

One user wrote, "Ai dude Ai." Another questioned the portrayal, commenting, "SINCE WHEN DID LORD RAM GROW A BEARD, BRO?" A third user expressed admiration despite believing the image was fake, writing, "If the fake itself looks this good, then how amazing the original must be... It's beyond imagination!" Another added, "Even though it's AI one . Looks great."

ABP Live couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the viral photo.

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Ramayana Sequence Shot In IMAX

Rajamouli has already confirmed that Varanasi will remain a standalone film while featuring an extensive Ramayana segment lasting approximately 20 to 30 minutes. According to the filmmaker, the sequence has been filmed in IMAX format, making it one of the film's major highlights.

Social media users have praised the visuals seen in the circulating images, with many describing them as cinematic and divine, while drawing comparisons to the grand scale associated with Rajamouli's previous spectacles.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Lord Rama Priyanka Chopra SS Rajamouli ENtertainment News VARANASI
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