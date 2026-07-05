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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Officially Marries Gauri Spratt In Intimate Family Ceremony

Aamir Khan Officially Marries Gauri Spratt In Intimate Family Ceremony

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are officially married after completing their marriage registration in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends in Mumbai.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt officially registered their marriage.
  • Private ceremony involved only close family and friends.
  • Noted guests included Ira Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Irfan Pathan.
  • Couple reconnected 2024, made relationship public 2025.

Aamir Khan has made his relationship with Gauri Spratt official. The Bollywood star and Gauri are now legally married after completing the required marriage registration formalities during a private ceremony held on Friday. Choosing to keep the occasion away from the spotlight, the couple marked the milestone with only their closest family members and a handful of loved ones.

ALSO READ: 'He Kept Making Excuses': Farah Khan Once Revealed Why Aamir Khan Refused To Be Part Of Om Shanti Om's Deewangi Deewangi

A Quiet Marriage Registration Surrounded By Family

The couple completed their marriage registration by signing the official documents at around 12:45 pm. The ceremony was intentionally intimate, with attendance limited to immediate family members.

Rather than hosting a grand public celebration, Aamir and Gauri opted for a simple gathering, keeping the focus firmly on their families as they completed the legal formalities.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Hopes To 'Remain Happy Forever' With Gauri Spratt Ahead Of July 5 Wedding

Family And Close Friends Attend The Celebration

As the celebrations got underway, guests began arriving at Aamir Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. His children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, were among the first to arrive, reflecting the close-knit nature of the occasion.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who has shared a long-standing personal and professional bond with Aamir, also attended the ceremony with his wife.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was spotted arriving for the celebrations, while actor Elli AvrRam was seen attending the festivities in a pink outfit.

A Relationship That Came Full Circle

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's journey began decades before their relationship became public. Although the pair first met around 25 years ago, they reconnected in Bengaluru in 2024 through Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, where Gauri was living at the time.

Their renewed friendship soon developed into a relationship. The couple spent nearly a year in a long-distance relationship before Aamir publicly introduced Gauri as his "partner" while celebrating his 60th birthday in March 2025.

Now, with their marriage officially registered, the couple have entered a new phase of their lives together, choosing to celebrate the occasion quietly with those closest to them.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Aamir Khan marry?

Aamir Khan officially married Gauri Spratt. They completed their marriage registration formalities during a private ceremony held on Friday.

How was Aamir Khan's wedding ceremony conducted?

The ceremony was a private affair, with only close family and loved ones attending the marriage registration. They opted for an intimate gathering over a grand public celebration.

How did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship start?

They first met 25 years ago and reconnected in Bengaluru in 2024 through Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan. Their renewed friendship soon developed into a relationship.

Who attended Aamir Khan's marriage celebration?

Guests included Aamir's children, Junaid and Ira Khan, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, and actor Elli AvrRam.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Bollywood Breaking News ABP Live Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Wedding
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