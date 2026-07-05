Aamir Khan Officially Marries Gauri Spratt In Intimate Family Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt officially registered their marriage.

Private ceremony involved only close family and friends.

Noted guests included Ira Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Irfan Pathan.

Couple reconnected 2024, made relationship public 2025.

Aamir Khan has made his relationship with Gauri Spratt official. The Bollywood star and Gauri are now legally married after completing the required marriage registration formalities during a private ceremony held on Friday. Choosing to keep the occasion away from the spotlight, the couple marked the milestone with only their closest family members and a handful of loved ones.

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A Quiet Marriage Registration Surrounded By Family

The couple completed their marriage registration by signing the official documents at around 12:45 pm. The ceremony was intentionally intimate, with attendance limited to immediate family members.

Rather than hosting a grand public celebration, Aamir and Gauri opted for a simple gathering, keeping the focus firmly on their families as they completed the legal formalities.

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Family And Close Friends Attend The Celebration

As the celebrations got underway, guests began arriving at Aamir Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. His children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, were among the first to arrive, reflecting the close-knit nature of the occasion.

VIDEO | Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan arrives at his Bandra residence for his wedding with Gauri Spratt. pic.twitter.com/5y52YeukfT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2026

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who has shared a long-standing personal and professional bond with Aamir, also attended the ceremony with his wife.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Director and actor Ashutosh Gowariker arrives at the residence of actor Aamir Khan.



Actor Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are getting married today at the actor's Mumbai home. pic.twitter.com/Fwt8DoRf1Y — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was spotted arriving for the celebrations, while actor Elli AvrRam was seen attending the festivities in a pink outfit.

A Relationship That Came Full Circle

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's journey began decades before their relationship became public. Although the pair first met around 25 years ago, they reconnected in Bengaluru in 2024 through Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, where Gauri was living at the time.

Their renewed friendship soon developed into a relationship. The couple spent nearly a year in a long-distance relationship before Aamir publicly introduced Gauri as his "partner" while celebrating his 60th birthday in March 2025.

Now, with their marriage officially registered, the couple have entered a new phase of their lives together, choosing to celebrate the occasion quietly with those closest to them.