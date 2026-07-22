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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Exits BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover's Biopic Over Creative Differences: Report

Aamir Khan Exits BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover's Biopic Over Creative Differences: Report

Aamir Khan has reportedly exited the Ashneer Grover biopic following alleged creative differences with director Rahul Mody. While the film is said to be moving ahead, the makers are reportedly searching for a younger actor to replace him in the lead role.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan reportedly exited biopic due to creative differences with director.
  • Despite exit, film proceeds; makers search for younger actor.
  • Neither Aamir nor makers confirmed changes; production schedule uncertain.

Aamir Khan has reportedly stepped away from the upcoming biopic based on entrepreneur and former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. The actor was earlier expected to headline the project, which was set to be directed by Rahul Mody. However, a new report claims the collaboration has ended because of creative differences between the actor and the filmmaker. While neither Aamir nor the makers have officially commented on the development, the film is reportedly continuing with a revised casting plan. The latest update has sparked fresh curiosity about who will now take on the role of the well-known start-up entrepreneur.

Aamir Khan's Exit

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan and director Rahul Mody have decided to go their separate ways after disagreements over the film's creative direction.

A source quoted by the publication said, "Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic. He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways."

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The report also claimed that Aamir had invested considerable time in refining the script before the project reached a standstill.

New Casting Plans

Despite Aamir's reported exit, the film is said to be moving ahead under Rahul Mody's direction. According to the report, the makers are now searching for a younger actor to play Ashneer Grover, with discussions reportedly taking place with a few leading names. Shraddha Kapoor, who was previously linked to the project as the female lead, is also said to remain associated with the film. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the cast.

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Film's Production Timeline

Earlier reports suggested that the Ashneer Grover biopic would go on floors in March 2027 after Aamir Khan completed his period drama with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. With the reported change in lead casting, it remains unclear whether the production schedule will remain unchanged.

Neither Aamir Khan nor the filmmakers have confirmed the reported developments so far. While the project appears to be moving forward, all eyes are now on the makers' next announcement, especially regarding the lead actor who could step into the role reportedly vacated by Aamir Khan.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Aamir Khan step away from the Ashneer Grover biopic?

Aamir Khan reportedly exited the project due to creative differences with director Rahul Mody. He had invested considerable time in refining the script before the collaboration ended.

Is the Ashneer Grover biopic still moving forward?

Yes, despite Aamir Khan's reported exit, the film is said to be moving ahead under Rahul Mody's direction. The makers are now searching for a younger lead actor.

Who is expected to replace Aamir Khan in the lead role?

The makers are reportedly looking for a younger actor to play Ashneer Grover. Discussions are taking place with a few leading names, but no official announcement has been made.

Has the production timeline for the biopic changed?

The original plan was for the film to go on floors in March 2027. With the reported change in lead casting, it remains unclear if this schedule will remain unchanged.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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Shraddha Kapoor Aamir Khan Ashneer Grover Rahul Mody Creative Differences Ashneer Grover Biopic Aamir Khan Exit
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