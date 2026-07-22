Aamir Khan Exits BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover's Biopic Over Creative Differences: Report

Aamir Khan has reportedly stepped away from the upcoming biopic based on entrepreneur and former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. The actor was earlier expected to headline the project, which was set to be directed by Rahul Mody. However, a new report claims the collaboration has ended because of creative differences between the actor and the filmmaker. While neither Aamir nor the makers have officially commented on the development, the film is reportedly continuing with a revised casting plan. The latest update has sparked fresh curiosity about who will now take on the role of the well-known start-up entrepreneur.

Aamir Khan's Exit

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan and director Rahul Mody have decided to go their separate ways after disagreements over the film's creative direction.

A source quoted by the publication said, "Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic. He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways."

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The report also claimed that Aamir had invested considerable time in refining the script before the project reached a standstill.

New Casting Plans

Despite Aamir's reported exit, the film is said to be moving ahead under Rahul Mody's direction. According to the report, the makers are now searching for a younger actor to play Ashneer Grover, with discussions reportedly taking place with a few leading names. Shraddha Kapoor, who was previously linked to the project as the female lead, is also said to remain associated with the film. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the cast.

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Film's Production Timeline

Earlier reports suggested that the Ashneer Grover biopic would go on floors in March 2027 after Aamir Khan completed his period drama with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. With the reported change in lead casting, it remains unclear whether the production schedule will remain unchanged.

Neither Aamir Khan nor the filmmakers have confirmed the reported developments so far. While the project appears to be moving forward, all eyes are now on the makers' next announcement, especially regarding the lead actor who could step into the role reportedly vacated by Aamir Khan.