Aamir Khan reportedly exited the project due to creative differences with director Rahul Mody. He had invested considerable time in refining the script before the collaboration ended.
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Aamir Khan Exits BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover's Biopic Over Creative Differences: Report
Aamir Khan has reportedly exited the Ashneer Grover biopic following alleged creative differences with director Rahul Mody. While the film is said to be moving ahead, the makers are reportedly searching for a younger actor to replace him in the lead role.
- Aamir Khan reportedly exited biopic due to creative differences with director.
- Despite exit, film proceeds; makers search for younger actor.
- Neither Aamir nor makers confirmed changes; production schedule uncertain.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Aamir Khan step away from the Ashneer Grover biopic?
Is the Ashneer Grover biopic still moving forward?
Yes, despite Aamir Khan's reported exit, the film is said to be moving ahead under Rahul Mody's direction. The makers are now searching for a younger lead actor.
Who is expected to replace Aamir Khan in the lead role?
The makers are reportedly looking for a younger actor to play Ashneer Grover. Discussions are taking place with a few leading names, but no official announcement has been made.
Has the production timeline for the biopic changed?
The original plan was for the film to go on floors in March 2027. With the reported change in lead casting, it remains unclear if this schedule will remain unchanged.
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