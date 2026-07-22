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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp Row: Vinny Arora Says Chits For Dheeraj Dhoopar Were Not Gameplay Strategy

Lock Upp Row: Vinny Arora Says Chits For Dheeraj Dhoopar Were Not Gameplay Strategy

Vinny Arora has addressed the controversy over sending chits to husband Dheeraj Dhoopar in Lock Upp, saying they contained no gameplay strategy. She called it an emotional mistake after their son Zain fell ill, following Riteish Deshmukh's warning on the show.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lock Upp's Dheeraj Dhoopar faced recent chits controversy.
  • Wife Vinny Arora explained notes concerned their unwell son.
  • Vinny stated notes sought Dheeraj's welfare, emotional mistake.
  • Host Riteish Deshmukh warned Dheeraj, unaware of chits.

The controversy surrounding Dheeraj Dhoopar in Lock Upp has taken a new turn after his wife, Vinny Arora, addressed the issue of the chits recovered from his belongings. The incident came to light when Riteish Deshmukh warned Dheeraj about a rule violation involving notes allegedly sent by his family. While the episode sparked criticism online, Vinny has now shared her side of the story through Instagram, insisting the notes were driven by concern rather than an attempt to influence the game. She also explained the emotional circumstances that led to Dheeraj being allowed to meet their young son during the show.

Vinny Arora Explains Chits

Responding to the controversy on Instagram Stories, Vinny Arora said her son Zain had been unwell ever since Dheeraj left for Lock Upp. She revealed that the child frequently woke up crying, missed his father and struggled with fever, sleep and eating. Explaining why Dheeraj was allowed to meet his son, Vinny said, "It was more for Zain because I don't think itna chota bachha kisika bhi hai Lock Upp mein... When Dheeraj was leaving for the Lock Upp shoot, he was so ill that he almost backed out. But we didn't want to let the makers down, and we wanted to stay true to our commitments."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Khabri Tak (@khabritakmedia)

She added that during the meeting, she only wanted reassurance about Dheeraj's well-being. "No outside information or strategy, nothing- just a wife who was concerned for her husband. It wasn't even his fault. It wasn't Dheeraj who was trying to cheat; I made an emotional mistake."

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Riteish Deshmukh's Warning

In the recent episode, Riteish Deshmukh informed contestants that a serious rule breach and security violation had been detected. He then called Dheeraj to the jailer's room and revealed that chits had been recovered from the bag of essentials sent by his family.

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According to Riteish, the notes contained outside information and gameplay-related content. However, he clarified that Dheeraj was unaware of the chits and therefore received a strict warning instead of a harsher punishment. Dheeraj later requested his family on camera not to send him any more notes, saying he knew how to play the game on his own.

Fans Question Makers' Decision

The episode sparked widespread discussion online, with several viewers questioning why Dheeraj's meeting with his son was not shown. Others criticised the makers for issuing only a warning despite the recovered chits.

Lock Upp, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The winner of the reality show will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. While Vinny Arora has described the incident as an emotional mistake rather than an attempt to influence the game, the controversy continues to divide viewers as Lock Upp heads into its crucial final phase.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversy surrounding Dheeraj Dhoopar in Lock Upp?

Chits containing outside information and gameplay content were recovered from Dheeraj's belongings. This led to a rule violation warning from Riteish Deshmukh, as Dheeraj was unaware of them.

Why was Dheeraj Dhoopar allowed to meet his son during Lock Upp?

His wife, Vinny Arora, explained their son Zain was unwell, missing his father, and struggling with fever and sleep. The meeting was primarily for the child's well-being.

What was Vinny Arora's explanation for the chits found with Dheeraj?

Vinny stated the chits were an

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dheeraj Dhoopar Riteish Deshmukh Vinny Arora Netflix Lock Upp Lock Upp Controversy Dheeraj Chits Vinny Arora Instagram Zain Dhoopar
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