Chits containing outside information and gameplay content were recovered from Dheeraj's belongings. This led to a rule violation warning from Riteish Deshmukh, as Dheeraj was unaware of them.
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Lock Upp Row: Vinny Arora Says Chits For Dheeraj Dhoopar Were Not Gameplay Strategy
Vinny Arora has addressed the controversy over sending chits to husband Dheeraj Dhoopar in Lock Upp, saying they contained no gameplay strategy. She called it an emotional mistake after their son Zain fell ill, following Riteish Deshmukh's warning on the show.
- Lock Upp's Dheeraj Dhoopar faced recent chits controversy.
- Wife Vinny Arora explained notes concerned their unwell son.
- Vinny stated notes sought Dheeraj's welfare, emotional mistake.
- Host Riteish Deshmukh warned Dheeraj, unaware of chits.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the controversy surrounding Dheeraj Dhoopar in Lock Upp?
Why was Dheeraj Dhoopar allowed to meet his son during Lock Upp?
His wife, Vinny Arora, explained their son Zain was unwell, missing his father, and struggling with fever and sleep. The meeting was primarily for the child's well-being.
What was Vinny Arora's explanation for the chits found with Dheeraj?
Vinny stated the chits were an
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