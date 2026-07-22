Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Videos Go Viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have once again travelled to Vrindavan, where they met spiritual leader Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj at his ashram. The couple, dressed in simple traditional attire, was seen walking barefoot through the holy town before seeking blessings. Their visit comes after a series of significant moments in Kohli's cricketing journey, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title triumphs. Photos and videos from the visit have spread widely across social media, with many appreciating the couple's humility. At the same time, some online users raised unrelated concerns over the ongoing NEET protest demonstrations in Delhi.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Vrindavan Visit

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram to seek blessings from Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, who is widely known for his teachings centred on devotion to Radha and Krishna. The couple kept their appearance simple, wearing white and pastel-coloured traditional outfits while walking barefoot through the streets of Vrindavan before reaching the ashram.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Vrindavan for Premanand Ji Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/Kue0aGjoSv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2026

This is not their first visit to the spiritual leader. They have previously visited the ashram on several occasions, including after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title victories and during a trip in December 2025.

Viral Videos

Images and videos from the visit quickly gained attention on Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms. Many fans praised Virat and Anushka for maintaining a low-profile approach despite their celebrity status, with several calling the visit a reflection of their faith and simplicity.

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The couple's quiet visit has continued to attract widespread attention, with devotees and fans sharing clips from the ashram across social media.

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Online Reactions

While many social media users appreciated the couple's spiritual visit, some online voices urged Virat Kohli to speak about the student protests linked to the NEET examination that are currently taking place in Delhi. These reactions surfaced alongside the positive comments, although the visit itself remained focused on seeking blessings.

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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's latest visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram has once again highlighted their continued spiritual association with Vrindavan, while also becoming a widely discussed topic across social media platforms.