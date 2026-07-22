They travelled to Vrindavan and visited the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram to meet spiritual leader Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj.
Explorer
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Videos Go Viral
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan, where they sought blessings while walking barefoot through the holy town. Their spiritual visit went viral online, drawing praise from fans and sparking wider conversations across social media.
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan ashram seeking blessings.
- Couple appeared simple; fans praised their humility and faith.
- Viral visit sparked online debate regarding ongoing NEET protests.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma go?
Who is Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj?
He is a spiritual leader widely known for his teachings focused on devotion to Radha and Krishna. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited him for blessings.
Is this Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's first time visiting the spiritual leader?
No, this is not their first visit. They have previously visited the ashram several times, including after RCB's IPL title wins and in December 2025.
How did social media react to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's visit?
Many praised the couple's humility and faith, with photos and videos going viral. Some online users also raised unrelated concerns about NEET protests.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Celebrities
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Videos Go Viral
Celebrities
MrBeast Marries Longtime Girlfriend Thea Booysen; Stunning Wedding Photos Go Viral
Celebrities
TV Actor Claims He Was Beaten During CJP Protest, Alleges 'Deliberate' Police Action
Celebrities
Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Head To San Diego For Big Ramayana Reveal At Comic-Con
Advertisement
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ananya Pandey, Raghav Juyal, Khushali Kumar And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry And Other Bollywood Celebrities Snapped In Bandra
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion