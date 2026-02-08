Border 2 Enters Rs 300 Cr Club Despite 68.7% Drop In Week 2 Box Office Collection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Border 2 is continuing its strong run at the box office and has now entered the Rs 300 crore club, though at a slower pace. The Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan starrer has minted Rs 301.50 crore at the box office. With this, the film has surpassed the collections of two blockbusters - Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham’s Dhoom and Salman Khan’s Sultan - and is now eyeing the collections of Padmaavat, War, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned Rs 4.25 crore in early estimates on Day 16. The film reportedly saw a 49.12 per cent growth in collections compared to the previous day. On the third Friday, which was its lowest since release, the film collected just Rs 2.85 crore at the box office.

READ | Arijit Singh’s New Song ‘Tere Sang’ Drops On Rose Day After Playback Singing Exit

Border 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Border 2 opened strongly and maintained steady numbers through its first week. It started to drop after the Republic Day bump but recovered slightly on the second Sunday, when it minted Rs 22.5 crore.

Week 1 Collection

Day 1: Rs 30 crore

Day 2: Rs 36.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 54.5 crore

Day 4: Rs 59 crore

Day 5: Rs 20 crore

Day 6: Rs 13 crore

Day 7: Rs 11.25 crore

Total (Week 1): Rs 224.25 crore

Week 2 Collection

Day 8: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 9: Rs 17.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 22.5 crore

Day 11: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 12: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 13: Rs 4.15 crore

Day 14: Rs 3.5 crore

Total (Week 2): Rs 70.15 crore

Day 15: Rs 2.85 crore

Day 16: Rs 4.25 crore

Talking about occupancy, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 15.88 per cent on Saturday, with night shows registering the highest occupancy at 23.35 per cent. Evening shows saw an occupancy of 18.12 per cent, while afternoon shows stood at 15.90 per cent. Morning shows remained in single digits at 6.13 per cent.

ALSO READ | Hera Pheri 3 Faces Fresh Legal Trouble As Copyright Dispute Reaches Madras High Court

Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 97 per cent, though it had only three shows. It was followed by Pune at 24.50 per cent and Bengaluru at 21.25 per cent. Surat recorded the lowest occupancy at 8.75 per cent.

The NCR region had the highest number of shows at 606, but only 15.50 per cent of people turned up to watch the film.

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, who previously directed Kesari, which was well-received by audiences. The film is the sequel to the 1997 hit film Border and is based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It was made on a budget of Rs 275 crore and was released in theatres on January 23. The film has so far earned an estimated profit of around Rs 26.50 crore.