Border 2 has minted Rs 301.50 crore at the box office and has entered the Rs 300 crore club.
Border 2 Enters Rs 300 Cr Club Despite 68.7% Drop In Week 2 Box Office Collection
Border 2 Box Office Collection: Border 2 was made on a budget of Rs 275 crore and has so far earned an estimated profit of around Rs 26.50 crore.
Border 2 is continuing its strong run at the box office and has now entered the Rs 300 crore club, though at a slower pace. The Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan starrer has minted Rs 301.50 crore at the box office. With this, the film has surpassed the collections of two blockbusters - Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham’s Dhoom and Salman Khan’s Sultan - and is now eyeing the collections of Padmaavat, War, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned Rs 4.25 crore in early estimates on Day 16. The film reportedly saw a 49.12 per cent growth in collections compared to the previous day. On the third Friday, which was its lowest since release, the film collected just Rs 2.85 crore at the box office.
Border 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Border 2 opened strongly and maintained steady numbers through its first week. It started to drop after the Republic Day bump but recovered slightly on the second Sunday, when it minted Rs 22.5 crore.
Week 1 Collection
Day 1: Rs 30 crore
Day 2: Rs 36.5 crore
Day 3: Rs 54.5 crore
Day 4: Rs 59 crore
Day 5: Rs 20 crore
Day 6: Rs 13 crore
Day 7: Rs 11.25 crore
Total (Week 1): Rs 224.25 crore
Week 2 Collection
Day 8: Rs 10.75 crore
Day 9: Rs 17.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 22.5 crore
Day 11: Rs 5.75 crore
Day 12: Rs 5.75 crore
Day 13: Rs 4.15 crore
Day 14: Rs 3.5 crore
Total (Week 2): Rs 70.15 crore
Day 15: Rs 2.85 crore
Day 16: Rs 4.25 crore
Talking about occupancy, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 15.88 per cent on Saturday, with night shows registering the highest occupancy at 23.35 per cent. Evening shows saw an occupancy of 18.12 per cent, while afternoon shows stood at 15.90 per cent. Morning shows remained in single digits at 6.13 per cent.
Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 97 per cent, though it had only three shows. It was followed by Pune at 24.50 per cent and Bengaluru at 21.25 per cent. Surat recorded the lowest occupancy at 8.75 per cent.
The NCR region had the highest number of shows at 606, but only 15.50 per cent of people turned up to watch the film.
About Border 2
Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, who previously directed Kesari, which was well-received by audiences. The film is the sequel to the 1997 hit film Border and is based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It was made on a budget of Rs 275 crore and was released in theatres on January 23. The film has so far earned an estimated profit of around Rs 26.50 crore.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current box office collection of Border 2?
How did Border 2 perform on Day 16?
On Day 16, Border 2 earned Rs 4.25 crore according to early estimates, showing a 49.12% growth from the previous day.
What was Border 2's collection in its first week?
Border 2 collected a total of Rs 224.25 crore in its first week.
Which war is Border 2 based on?
Border 2 is based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971.