Arijit Singh’s New Song ‘Tere Sang’ Drops On Rose Day After Playback Singing Exit

Singer Arijit Singh recently made headlines after announcing his decision to step away from playback singing. He clarified that while he won’t be doing playback singing, he will continue making music. Now, a new song in his voice is set to be released on the first day of Valentine’s Week.

A teaser for a new track released under the Salman Khan Films banner has gone viral, largely because it marks the first time Arijit Singh’s voice has been heard in a new song since his announcement. The video features Iulia Vantur alongside actor Deepak Tijori.

When Will The Song Release?

The teaser of the song, titled ‘Tere Sang’, was released today and will officially drop on February 7, on the occasion of Rose Day. The track is part of a short film titled ‘Echoes of Us’, which was announced last year.

The release has created an emotional connection among listeners, as it is Arijit’s first song release after retiring from playback singing. The track has been sung by both Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur, and the lyrics have also been written by Iulia.

About ‘Echoes of Us’

‘Echoes of Us’ is a short film produced by actress Pooja Batra under the Salman Khan Films banner. The film stars Deepak Tijori and Iulia Vantur in lead roles. Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz will also be seen in an important role.

The film was officially announced on June 28, 2025, when Salman Khan shared a 47-second teaser on his Instagram Story and extended his best wishes to the team.