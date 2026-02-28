Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bigg Boss fame Tanya Mittal met television producer Ektaa Kapoor at her residence after Kapoor had earlier offered opportunities to Mittal and Amaal Mallik during the course of the reality show. Kapoor has now confirmed that she has a “written offer” for Mittal and expressed confidence in her potential, saying that she has a “very bright future”.

‘I’ve A Written Offer For You’: Ektaa Kapoor

When Tanya Mittal asked Ektaa Kapoor how she felt after meeting her, Kapoor had a very warm reaction. “I felt as though, Tanya, I had already offered you a role during the show itself, and it took you a long time to come here,” Ektaa Kapoor said in a video Tanya Mittal had shared.

When Mittal asked if she was offering her work, the television producer replied, “I have a written offer for you. I am waiting to work with you.”

Mittal then asked if she could become a heroine. Kapoor responded, “Absolutely,” adding that she hopes it will mark the beginning of a long association between them.

Tanya Mittal Pens Emotional Note For Ektaa Kapoor

After being offered a role, Tanya Mittal shared a long note addressed to Ektaa Kapoor. It read, “Sapne sach hote hain, aaj aapne sabit kar diya. Aapse milke yakeen ho gaya ki bhagwaan sach mein kuch logon par apni vishesh kripa rakhte hain aur woh log alag hi chamakte hain. [Dreams do come true, today you proved it. Meeting you made me believe that God truly showers special blessings on certain people, and those people shine differently.]”

She went on to praise the producer, adding, “Aap sirf ek naam nahi ho... aap ek emotion ho. Aapne jo duniya banayi hai, woh sirf shows aur characters tak simit nahi hai, woh har us insaan ke dil mein basti hai jinhone kabhi aapki kahaniyon mein apni kahani dekhi. Ektaa Kapoor sirf industry ki queen nahi, balki sapno ko haqiqat mein badalne wali ek shakti ho. Aap gem nahi ho... aap toh rare ho. Rare vision, rare courage, rare heart. Itna sab paane ke baad bhi jo simplicity aur warmth aapke andar hai, wahi aapko sabse alag banati hai. [You are not just a name… you are an emotion. The world you have created is not limited to shows and characters; it lives in the hearts of everyone who has seen their own story reflected in your narratives. Ektaa Kapoor is not just the queen of the industry, but a force who turns dreams into reality. You are not just a gem… you are rare. Rare vision, rare courage, rare heart. Even after achieving so much, the simplicity and warmth you carry are what truly set you apart.]”

Mittal also described it as one of the happiest days of her life. “Aaj main sabse zyada khush hoon... itni khush ki shabdon mein bayaan karna mushkil hai. Happiest today, no words to tell you. Bas dil se dua nikalti hai ki aap hamesha yun hi chamakti rahein aur hum jaise sapne dekhne walon ko himmat deti rahein. Grateful. Inspired. Overwhelmed. [Today I am the happiest… so happy that it is difficult to put into words. I have no words to express it. I only pray from my heart that you continue to shine like this and keep giving courage to dreamers like us. Grateful. Inspired. Overwhelmed.]”