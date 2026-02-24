Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor Tease Bhoot Bangla; Priyadarshan Directorial Set For April Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and producer Ektaa Kapoor dropped three emoticons on social media, sparking excitement around their upcoming collaboration. The two hinted at one of the most-awaited films of this year - Bhoot Bangla - which will be a Priyadarshan directorial. This marks, for the very first time in 16 years, that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan will reunite.

Akshay, Ektaa Tease Bhoot Bangla

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay Kumar dropped three zombie emojis, leaving fans wondering about what he meant. Soon after, Balaji Motion Pictures, one of the film’s production houses, commented, asking, “Kya yeh koi hint hai? [Is this a hint?]”

Adding to the buzz, Ektaa Kapoor dropped three castle emojis, making it clear that the teaser was indeed related to Bhoot Bangla. With these playful clues, fans are now expecting a major announcement about the film soon.

Earlier, on February 7, Akshay Kumar shared a quirky teaser announcing the film’s release date. The teaser features a cat scratching off the previously marked date on a calendar, which then falls to the ground and gets splashed with milk. As the cat begins licking the spilt milk, the new date, April 10, is revealed on the calendar. The teaser ends with a message urging audiences to “expect the unexpected.”

Mithila Palkar Joins Bhoot Bangla Cast

Akshay Kumar recently introduced Mithila Palkar as a new addition to the film’s cast. He revealed that the 33-year-old will be seen playing his sister in the film.

Speaking about her casting, Akshay Kumar said, “Mithila began her journey on the Internet, and today she is working in several films. And soon, she will be seen alongside an actor I know very well - guess who? Me! In Bhoot Bangla, Mithila won’t be playing a ghost, but my sister.”

Bhoot Bangla

Bhoot Bangla promises to be a complete entertainer packed with comedy, chaotic fun, and emotional moments. Audiences are eager to see Akshay Kumar return to his signature comic timing, while Priyadarshan is expected to bring back his trademark storytelling style and desi humour that defined their past blockbusters.

Produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The project is backed by producers Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Mark your calendars as Bhoot Bangla is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.






