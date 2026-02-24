Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor Tease Bhoot Bangla; Priyadarshan Directorial Set For April Release

Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor Tease Bhoot Bangla; Priyadarshan Directorial Set For April Release

Akshay Kumar and Ektaa Kapoor teased their upcoming film Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, with cryptic emojis. The film, which also stars Rajpal Yadav, is set for an April release.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and producer Ektaa Kapoor dropped three emoticons on social media, sparking excitement around their upcoming collaboration. The two hinted at one of the most-awaited films of this year - Bhoot Bangla - which will be a Priyadarshan directorial. This marks, for the very first time in 16 years, that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan will reunite.

Akshay, Ektaa Tease Bhoot Bangla

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay Kumar dropped three zombie emojis, leaving fans wondering about what he meant. Soon after, Balaji Motion Pictures, one of the film’s production houses, commented, asking, “Kya yeh koi hint hai? [Is this a hint?]” 

Adding to the buzz, Ektaa Kapoor dropped three castle emojis, making it clear that the teaser was indeed related to Bhoot Bangla. With these playful clues, fans are now expecting a major announcement about the film soon.

Earlier, on February 7, Akshay Kumar shared a quirky teaser announcing the film’s release date. The teaser features a cat scratching off the previously marked date on a calendar, which then falls to the ground and gets splashed with milk. As the cat begins licking the spilt milk, the new date, April 10,  is revealed on the calendar. The teaser ends with a message urging audiences to “expect the unexpected.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Mithila Palkar Joins Bhoot Bangla Cast

Akshay Kumar recently introduced Mithila Palkar as a new addition to the film’s cast. He revealed that the 33-year-old will be seen playing his sister in the film. 

Speaking about her casting, Akshay Kumar said, “Mithila began her journey on the Internet, and today she is working in several films. And soon, she will be seen alongside an actor I know very well - guess who? Me! In Bhoot Bangla, Mithila won’t be playing a ghost, but my sister.”

Bhoot Bangla

Bhoot Bangla promises to be a complete entertainer packed with comedy, chaotic fun, and emotional moments. Audiences are eager to see Akshay Kumar return to his signature comic timing, while Priyadarshan is expected to bring back his trademark storytelling style and desi humour that defined their past blockbusters.

Produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The project is backed by producers Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Mark your calendars as Bhoot Bangla is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is the upcoming collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Ektaa Kapoor?

Akshay Kumar and Ektaa Kapoor are collaborating on a film titled 'Bhoot Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan. This marks a reunion for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 16 years.

When is 'Bhoot Bangla' scheduled to be released?

'Bhoot Bangla' is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 10, 2026. The release date was revealed through a quirky teaser.

Who has joined the cast of 'Bhoot Bangla'?

Mithila Palkar has joined the cast of 'Bhoot Bangla'. She will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar's sister in the film.

What can audiences expect from 'Bhoot Bangla'?

'Bhoot Bangla' is described as a complete entertainer, promising comedy, chaotic fun, and emotional moments. It's expected to showcase Akshay Kumar's comic timing and Priyadarshan's trademark storytelling.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Ektaa Kapoor Bhoot Bangla
