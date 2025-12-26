Social media influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal is continuing her effort to counter online scepticism by opening up her professional world to the public. After recently giving followers a detailed tour of her expansive home, Tanya has now offered a look inside one of her factories, reinforcing her claim that her businesses are very real.

Tanya Mittal takes followers inside her factory in Gwalior

Tanya, who has said she owns a pharmaceutical company, a solar venture and agricultural land producing organic fruits and vegetables, had earlier found herself at the centre of meme culture and online ridicule. In response, she has begun sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life, starting with a house tour that featured a sprawling garden and an entire floor dedicated to her, complete with a private gym, jacuzzi and water fountain.

Her latest video takes viewers to Gwalior, where she walks them through one of her operational factories.

Tanya reveals she owns a condom manufacturing unit

During the factory tour, Tanya disclosed that she owns a condom manufacturing facility — a revelation that quickly grabbed attention.

“There are several staff members,” she told News Pinch. When asked whether entering such a business required courage, Tanya agreed, noting that it is “something people often hesitate to talk about.”

As the video progressed, factory staff stepped in to back her claims, asserting that Tanya does indeed own multiple factories and that the information circulating online is not fabricated.

‘All these machines have been imported,’ says Tanya

Walking through the manufacturing floor, Tanya pointed out the large-scale equipment used to produce condoms and explained the technical side of the operation.

“All these machines have been imported,” she said, before taking the reporter into the laboratory section of the factory, where quality checks and product testing are carried out.

‘I was being lynched the whole time,’ Tanya on online trolling

While Tanya insisted she has nothing to prove to critics, she said these tours are meant for those who supported her when she was being doubted.

“They fought for me and stood up for me even when they didn’t know my truth. They believed me without questioning anything. Because of that, they were targeted and trolled for supporting a ‘fake’ girl. I was being lynched the whole time,” she said.

‘Salman Khan roasted me,’ Tanya recalls reality show experience

Tanya also revisited her time on a reality show and took a swipe at host Salman Khan, recalling how she felt during the experience.

“Inside the house, they would lynch me for six days. And then the man who came on weekends would pull my leg even more. He roasted me the entire time.”

Staff address controversy around ‘boss’ remark

Another statement that had earlier made Tanya a target of trolling was also addressed during the factory visit. Clarifying her earlier comment, she said, “My driver and other staff members also address me as ‘didi’ or ‘boss’.”

When questioned on camera, a staff member quickly responded, “We call her ‘Boss’!” They further confirmed that salaries are paid on time.

Inside Tanya Mittal’s joint family and lifestyle claims

In a previous house tour, Tanya had introduced viewers to her extended joint family, including her mother. Family members offered what they described as everyday glimpses into their lifestyle, showing silver utensils used regularly, the now-viral kitchen lift and references to the various factories Tanya claims to own.

Her sister-in-law added, “Because we live in a joint family, all of this is very common for us.”