Manoj Bajpayee Joins ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’, Replaces Govinda In Comedy Sequel

Bollywood is once again tapping into nostalgia with a sequel to one of its cult comedies. ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ is on the horizon, promising the laughter and chaos fans loved in the 2006 original. However, the latest news has stirred a wave of surprise among fans: a major casting shake-up. Reports now suggest that Manoj Bajpayee will replace Govinda in the much-anticipated follow-up, while Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are confirmed to return.

Manoj Bajpayee Joins The Comedy Capers

According to Variety India, “Manoj Bajpayee has joined Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Bhagam Bhag 2, stepping in for Govinda. The sequel will explore a new storyline filled with mistaken identities, comedic errors, and escalating chaos, keeping the spirit of the original intact. Filming is set to begin next month in Mumbai.”

The change has sparked conversations online, as Govinda’s impeccable comic timing was a defining element of the original film. Fans are divided, with some expressing excitement for Bajpayee’s fresh take and others questioning whether the sequel can capture the same magic without Govinda.

Casting Updates And Female Leads

The sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, while Meenakshi Chaudhary has been signed opposite Akshay Kumar, marking her return to Hindi cinema after ‘Upstarts’ (2019). The role opposite Manoj Bajpayee is yet to be finalised. Earlier, rumours had linked Akshaye Khanna to the film following his success in ‘Dhurandhar’, but official confirmations are pending.

The original, directed by Priyadarshan and penned by Neeraj Vohra, featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, with Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and others completing the ensemble. Released on December 22, 2006, it received mixed reviews from critics but became a box office hit and eventually achieved cult classic status.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Upcoming Projects

Bajpayee is busy with multiple projects, including ‘Police Station Mein Bhoot’ with Ram Gopal Varma, where he portrays an honest cop haunted by a gangster’s spirit. He also stars in the crime thriller ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ on Netflix, though the film recently faced legal hurdles due to a defamation notice concerning the Pandit community. His recent release, ‘Jugnuma’, has also attracted attention.

Fan Reactions: A Divided Audience

Reddit and social media users have been vocal about the casting change. Many express concern, stating, “Without Govinda, the film doesn’t feel the same." Yet others are curious to see how Bajpayee’s style will blend with the iconic duo of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

As production gears up in Mumbai, audiences will soon discover whether ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ can recreate the laughter and madness that made the first film a timeless comedy classic.