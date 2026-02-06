Rajpal Yadav Taken To Tihar Jail As Delhi High Court Rejects Relief In Cheque Bounce Cases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a dramatic turn of events, actor Rajpal Yadav handed himself over to Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi on Thursday following the Delhi High Court’s refusal to provide him relief in his cheque-bounce cases. The court denied his request for an extension, leaving the actor with no choice but to surrender. According to a source quoted by PTI, “He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4 pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure.”

High Court Denies Extension Request

The drama unfolded as the high court on Wednesday declined to extend the deadline for Yadav’s surrender. His lawyer had requested additional time, claiming that the actor had managed to arrange ₹50 lakh and needed one more week to complete the payment. However, the court was firm in its decision, observing the actor’s repeated delays. “This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance,” the court said.

Background Of The Cheque Bounce Case

The case traces back to a complaint filed by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. against Rajpal Yadav and his wife over multiple bounced cheques and failure to repay dues. A magisterial court in Delhi convicted the couple in 2018, sentencing Yadav to six months’ imprisonment. The sessions court upheld this ruling in 2019, after which the actor and his wife approached the Delhi High Court.

In June 2024, the high court temporarily suspended the conviction, urging Yadav to take “sincere and genuine measures” to negotiate an amicable settlement with the complainant. However, by February 2, the court grew impatient with repeated breaches of undertakings and directed the actor to surrender, citing his failure to honour commitments to repay the owed amount.