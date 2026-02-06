Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajpal Yadav Taken To Tihar Jail As Delhi High Court Rejects Relief In Cheque Bounce Cases

Rajpal Yadav Taken To Tihar Jail As Delhi High Court Rejects Relief In Cheque Bounce Cases

Actor Rajpal Yadav surrenders to Tihar Jail after Delhi High Court rejects his plea for extension in cheque bounce cases. Full story and court details here.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a dramatic turn of events, actor Rajpal Yadav handed himself over to Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi on Thursday following the Delhi High Court’s refusal to provide him relief in his cheque-bounce cases. The court denied his request for an extension, leaving the actor with no choice but to surrender. According to a source quoted by PTI, “He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4 pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure.”

ALSO READ: Truly Shameful’: Naseeruddin Shah’s Niece Slams Mumbai University For Disinviting Actor

High Court Denies Extension Request

The drama unfolded as the high court on Wednesday declined to extend the deadline for Yadav’s surrender. His lawyer had requested additional time, claiming that the actor had managed to arrange ₹50 lakh and needed one more week to complete the payment. However, the court was firm in its decision, observing the actor’s repeated delays. “This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance,” the court said.

Background Of The Cheque Bounce Case

The case traces back to a complaint filed by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. against Rajpal Yadav and his wife over multiple bounced cheques and failure to repay dues. A magisterial court in Delhi convicted the couple in 2018, sentencing Yadav to six months’ imprisonment. The sessions court upheld this ruling in 2019, after which the actor and his wife approached the Delhi High Court.

In June 2024, the high court temporarily suspended the conviction, urging Yadav to take “sincere and genuine measures” to negotiate an amicable settlement with the complainant. However, by February 2, the court grew impatient with repeated breaches of undertakings and directed the actor to surrender, citing his failure to honour commitments to repay the owed amount.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rajpal Yadav surrender to jail authorities?

Rajpal Yadav surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him an extension in his cheque-bounce cases.

What was the reason for the cheque-bounce cases against Rajpal Yadav?

The cases stem from a complaint by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. for bounced cheques and failure to repay dues owed by Rajpal Yadav and his wife.

What was Rajpal Yadav's lawyer's request to the High Court?

His lawyer requested an extension, stating that Rajpal Yadav had arranged ₹50 lakh and needed another week to complete the payment.

What was the Delhi High Court's reasoning for denying the extension?

The court cited the actor's repeated delays and non-compliance, stating leniency cannot be extended endlessly, especially when commitments are not honored.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 06 Feb 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case ENtertainment News TIhar Jail


