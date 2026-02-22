Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentBAFTA Awards 2026 Live: When And Where To Watch In India

BAFTA Awards 2026 Live: When And Where To Watch In India

Here’s how Indian fans can watch the 79th BAFTA Awards live, as Alia Bhatt joins the global stage as a presenter at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Awards season is in full swing, and the spotlight now turns to the 79th edition of the BAFTA Awards. The prestigious ceremony promises a dazzling blend of cinema, fashion and star power, with Indian actor Alia Bhatt adding a special touch to the global celebration as a presenter this year.

For Indian fans eager to catch every red carpet moment and acceptance speech, here’s everything you need to know.

When And Where To Watch BAFTA 2026 In India

Organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the ceremony will take place on February 22 at London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall.

Actor Alan Cumming will host the event for the first time, bringing his signature wit and flair to the stage.

The awards will begin at 7 pm GMT in London. For viewers in India, that translates to approximately 12:30 am IST in the early hours of February 23. The ceremony will stream live on SonyLIV and on BAFTA’s official YouTube channel, making it easy for fans to tune in from home.

Star-Studded Presenters And Special Performances

Alia Bhatt will be among a long list of international presenters handing out trophies on the night. The lineup also includes names such as Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed and Patrick Dempsey, among others.

The evening will feature a special performance of Golden from Kpop Demon Hunters, marking its first performance outside the US, by Jae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. Additionally, Jessie Ware will honour Barbara Streisand with a cover during the In Memoriam segment.

Who’s Leading The Nominations?

This year’s nominations reflect a dynamic mix of storytelling and cinematic ambition.

One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, tops the list with 14 nominations, including Best Film, Director and Adapted Screenplay. The tally marks the second-highest nomination haul in BAFTA history after Gandhi in 1983.

Close behind is Sinners with 13 nominations, the highest ever for a film directed by a Black filmmaker in BAFTA history. Ryan Coogler earned nods for Best Director and Original Screenplay, while Michael B. Jordan competes in the Leading Actor category.

Other strong contenders include Hamnet and Marty Supreme with 11 nominations each. Frankenstein and Sentimental Value secured eight nods, while I Swear received five.

In the acting races, nominees include Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan and Jesse Plemons in Leading Actor. For Leading Actress, contenders include Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne and Jessie Buckley.

A Global Night With Desi Pride

With Alia Bhatt set to present, the BAFTAs hold added excitement for Indian audiences. Following in the footsteps of other Indian stars who have represented the country on global platforms, her presence highlights the growing international recognition of Indian talent.

As the curtain rises at Royal Festival Hall, film lovers across India can join the celebration live, no flight ticket required.

Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt ENtertainment News BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Live Streaming India
