Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint strike by the United States and Israel on Saturday, Bigg Boss 19 fame Farrhana Bhatt expressed deep sorrow. She said the news left her heartbroken and revealed that she could not sleep after Sehri. According to her, Khamenei was a leader who would never be forgotten.

‘He’ll Remain Alive In Our Hearts’

Speaking emotionally, Bhatt said, “Woh ek aisi shaksiyat hai, jinko kabhi bhulaya nahi jaa sakta. He will be alive in our hearts, and definitely Allah unki shahadat qabool kare. Kashmiri jitne bhi log hai bahot hie iss chiz jhulaz chuke hai, dil dahel chuka hai sabka [He is a personality who can never be forgotten. He will remain alive in our hearts, and may Allah definitely accept his martyrdom. Many Kashmiris have been touched by this, and it has broken their hearts.]”

ALSO READ| ‘I’m Rs 1500 Cr Man’: Rajpal Yadav Urges Film Federation To Set Up Investment Fund

She went on to add, “You will not believe sehri ke baad main bilkul soyi nahi hoon. Aaj maine namaz padhi toh I was so sad because this should not have happened. Kaafi logo ke liye woh ek messiah the. Definitely, woh hamare dil mein zinda rahenge [You won’t believe it. I haven’t slept at all after Sehri. Today, when I prayed, I was so sad because this shouldn’t have happened. For many people, he was a messiah. Definitely, he will remain alive in our hearts].”

Middle East Crisis

The recent developments come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The conflict intensified after a major military offensive was launched on February 28.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Ranveer Singh’s Film Earns 800% More Than Yash’s In Advance Bookings

In a coordinated campaign referred to as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces conducted large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military installations, nuclear-linked infrastructure, missile systems, and leadership compounds.

As the situation continues to unfold, global leaders and international organisations have called for restraint and de-escalation, warning that prolonged hostilities could lead to a wider regional conflict.



