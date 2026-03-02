Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'He'll Remain Alive In Our Hearts': Bigg Boss 19 Fame Farrhana Bhatt Mourns Ali Khamenei's Death

‘He’ll Remain Alive In Our Hearts’: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Farrhana Bhatt Mourns Ali Khamenei’s Death

Following Ali Khamenei's death in a US-Israeli strike, Bigg Boss fame Farrhana Bhatt expressed deep sorrow, stating she was heartbroken and sleepless.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint strike by the United States and Israel on Saturday, Bigg Boss 19 fame Farrhana Bhatt expressed deep sorrow. She said the news left her heartbroken and revealed that she could not sleep after Sehri. According to her, Khamenei was a leader who would never be forgotten. 

‘He’ll Remain Alive In Our Hearts’

Speaking emotionally, Bhatt said, “Woh ek aisi shaksiyat hai, jinko kabhi bhulaya nahi jaa sakta. He will be alive in our hearts, and definitely Allah unki shahadat qabool kare. Kashmiri jitne bhi log hai bahot hie iss chiz jhulaz chuke hai, dil dahel chuka hai sabka [He is a personality who can never be forgotten. He will remain alive in our hearts, and may Allah definitely accept his martyrdom. Many Kashmiris have been touched by this, and it has broken their hearts.]”

She went on to add, “You will not believe sehri ke baad main bilkul soyi nahi hoon. Aaj maine namaz padhi toh I was so sad because this should not have happened. Kaafi logo ke liye woh ek messiah the. Definitely, woh hamare dil mein zinda rahenge [You won’t believe it. I haven’t slept at all after Sehri. Today, when I prayed, I was so sad because this shouldn’t have happened. For many people, he was a messiah. Definitely, he will remain alive in our hearts].”

Middle East Crisis

The recent developments come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The conflict intensified after a major military offensive was launched on February 28.

In a coordinated campaign referred to as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces conducted large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military installations, nuclear-linked infrastructure, missile systems, and leadership compounds.

As the situation continues to unfold, global leaders and international organisations have called for restraint and de-escalation, warning that prolonged hostilities could lead to a wider regional conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in a joint strike by the United States and Israel. The attack targeted military installations, nuclear infrastructure, and leadership compounds.

How did Bigg Boss 19 fame Farrhana Bhatt react to the news?

Farrhana Bhatt expressed deep sorrow and heartbreak, stating she couldn't sleep after Sehri. She believes Khamenei was an unforgettable leader who will remain alive in people's hearts.

What was the military operation that led to Khamenei's death?

The operation was a coordinated campaign referred to as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion. It involved large-scale air and missile strikes by US and Israeli forces across Iran.

What is the current situation in the Middle East?

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Global leaders are calling for restraint to prevent a wider regional conflict.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Ali Khamenei Farrhana Bhatt
