‘I’m Rs 1500 Cr Man’: Rajpal Yadav Urges Film Federation To Set Up Investment Fund

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Rajpal Yadav recently held a press conference after he was released from Tihar jail on interim bail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. During his interaction with the media, he expressed gratitude towards those who stood by him during the troubling times. He also appealed to the film federation to create a formal investment fund and introduce a structured contract framework to avoid similar disputes in the future.

Rajpal Yadav Demands Financial Backing Model

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajpal Yadav stressed the need to standardise financial agreements within the film industry.

He said, “I request the entire film federation to agree on creating an investment fund for film financing so that the industry can move forward. They should create a basic platform that both foreign investors and actors can follow. If that happens, things will become much easier.”

‘I Am Rs 1500 Crore Man’

He also said that he is a Rs 1500 crore man and spoke about his professional track record.

The 54-year-old actor said, “I have been working for 26 years, and there have been at least 200 agreements, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, and even up to Rs 15 lakh. If I had disputes over agreements, why would I have only one case against me and no one else?”

“I keep saying this repeatedly, people ask me where Rs 5 crore comes from and where it goes. I am a Rs 1500 crore man. I am saying that whoever is behind this film, I am ready to support them, but the intention behind the Rs 5 crore related to this film is wrong. It is wrong to trap people by taking money. Madhav and Mithilesh did not have the right intentions, so this is a dispute between three people. No one else knows about it,” he added.

Rajpal Yadav Granted Interim Bail Till March 18

Yadav was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court until March 18 to attend the wedding of his niece in Shahjahanpur. The relief came after he surrendered to the jail authorities in connection with the pending dues following the court’s order. Yadav was granted interim bail by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the complainant’s account.

After walking out of Tihar jail, Rajpal Yadav attended his niece’s wedding, photos and videos of which are all over social media. On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s Welcome to the Jungle and Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan. He has also launched his YouTube channel.