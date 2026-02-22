Assi Box Office Day 2: Taapsee Pannu Film Sees Mild Growth; Weekend Momentum Remains Slow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Taapsee Pannu’s latest release Assi witnessed a small rise in collections on its second day, but the growth remains modest. After opening quietly in theatres on February 20, the courtroom drama showed some improvement on Saturday, though not enough to signal a major turnaround.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film continues its steady but restrained run at the domestic box office.

ALSO READ: Was Taylor Swift In Jamnagar Wedding? Viral Wedding Video Explained

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown

Just watched the teaser of Assi - cinema at its absolute best. Deeply moving, fearless storytelling and performances that cut straight to the soul.



This one doesn’t just speak - it stays with you. Respect. @anubhavsinha pic.twitter.com/HQgZiIu125 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 7, 2026

According to early estimates, Assi opened with approximately ₹1 crore on Friday. On Saturday, it added around ₹1.60 crore nett, taking its two-day total to ₹2.60 crore.

While the jump indicates better footfalls compared to Day 1, the overall performance remains on the lower side for a weekend release.

Occupancy data from Hindi 2D screenings reflected gradual improvement through the day. Morning shows began at 5.18 per cent occupancy, with numbers steadily climbing in the afternoon and evening. Night shows recorded the highest turnout at 17.69 per cent, bringing the overall occupancy to 12.03 per cent.

The upward curve suggests that word of mouth could potentially help the film in the coming days, especially if Sunday numbers show stronger momentum.

How It Compares To Recent Releases

Despite Saturday’s improvement, Assi earned less on Day 2 than Taapsee’s previous film Khel Khel Mein, which had collected ₹2.05 crore nett on its second day in 2024.

The film will now rely heavily on sustained weekend traction and weekday stability to build a longer theatrical run.

About The Film

Led by Taapsee Pannu, Assi features an ensemble cast including Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Kani Kusruti and Supriya Pathak.

The story follows a lawyer fighting relentlessly for justice, set against the backdrop of a traumatic criminal case. The narrative explores the aftermath of violence and the legal battle that ensues, aiming to spark conversation beyond commercial metrics.

Produced by T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks, the film marks the third collaboration between Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha after their earlier critically acclaimed projects.

What Lies Ahead?

With Saturday showing only incremental growth, Sunday’s performance becomes crucial. Will stronger word of mouth push collections upward, or will the film continue its modest pace?

For now, Assi remains steady, but the coming days will determine whether it can translate meaningful themes into box office strength.