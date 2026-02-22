Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAssi Box Office Day 2: Taapsee Pannu Film Sees Mild Growth; Weekend Momentum Remains Slow

Assi Box Office Day 2: Taapsee Pannu Film Sees Mild Growth; Weekend Momentum Remains Slow

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s Assi records slight growth on Day 2 at the box office. Here’s a detailed look at its collections and occupancy trends.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Taapsee Pannu’s latest release Assi witnessed a small rise in collections on its second day, but the growth remains modest. After opening quietly in theatres on February 20, the courtroom drama showed some improvement on Saturday, though not enough to signal a major turnaround.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film continues its steady but restrained run at the domestic box office.

ALSO READ: Was Taylor Swift In Jamnagar Wedding? Viral Wedding Video Explained

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown

According to early estimates, Assi opened with approximately ₹1 crore on Friday. On Saturday, it added around ₹1.60 crore nett, taking its two-day total to ₹2.60 crore.

While the jump indicates better footfalls compared to Day 1, the overall performance remains on the lower side for a weekend release.

Occupancy data from Hindi 2D screenings reflected gradual improvement through the day. Morning shows began at 5.18 per cent occupancy, with numbers steadily climbing in the afternoon and evening. Night shows recorded the highest turnout at 17.69 per cent, bringing the overall occupancy to 12.03 per cent.

The upward curve suggests that word of mouth could potentially help the film in the coming days, especially if Sunday numbers show stronger momentum.

How It Compares To Recent Releases

Despite Saturday’s improvement, Assi earned less on Day 2 than Taapsee’s previous film Khel Khel Mein, which had collected ₹2.05 crore nett on its second day in 2024.

The film will now rely heavily on sustained weekend traction and weekday stability to build a longer theatrical run.

About The Film

Led by Taapsee Pannu, Assi features an ensemble cast including Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Kani Kusruti and Supriya Pathak.

The story follows a lawyer fighting relentlessly for justice, set against the backdrop of a traumatic criminal case. The narrative explores the aftermath of violence and the legal battle that ensues, aiming to spark conversation beyond commercial metrics.

Produced by T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks, the film marks the third collaboration between Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha after their earlier critically acclaimed projects.

What Lies Ahead?

With Saturday showing only incremental growth, Sunday’s performance becomes crucial. Will stronger word of mouth push collections upward, or will the film continue its modest pace?

For now, Assi remains steady, but the coming days will determine whether it can translate meaningful themes into box office strength.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the opening day collection for Assi?

Assi opened quietly in theatres on Friday, February 20, with an estimated collection of approximately ₹1 crore.

How did Assi perform on its second day?

On Saturday, Assi saw a modest rise, adding around ₹1.60 crore nett. This brought its two-day total to ₹2.60 crore.

What is the genre and plot of Assi?

Assi is a courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. It follows a lawyer fighting for justice in the aftermath of a traumatic criminal case.

How does Assi's second-day collection compare to Taapsee Pannu's previous film?

Assi earned less on its second day (₹1.60 crore nett) than Taapsee Pannu's previous film, Khel Khel Mein, which collected ₹2.05 crore nett on its second day.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anubhav Sinha Taapsee Pannu ENtertainment News Assi Box Office Assi Day 2 Collection
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Assi Box Office Day 2: Taapsee Pannu Film Sees Mild Growth; Weekend Momentum Remains Slow
Assi Box Office Day 2: Taapsee Pannu Film Sees Mild Growth; Weekend Momentum Remains Slow
Entertainment
Was Taylor Swift In Jamnagar Wedding? Viral Wedding Video Explained
Was Taylor Swift In Jamnagar Wedding? Viral Wedding Video Explained
Entertainment
Protagonist vs Antagonist: The Biggest Face-Offs Set To Dominate Screens This Year
Protagonist vs Antagonist: The Biggest Face-Offs Set To Dominate Screens This Year
Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Targets Gavin Newsom And Wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom In Explosive Political Rant
Nicki Minaj Targets Gavin Newsom And Wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom In Explosive Political Rant
Advertisement

Videos

NEWS ALERT: Pakistan Admits Airstrikes on 7 Militant Camps Inside Afghanistan Territory
NEWS UPDATE: PM Modi to Launch ₹12,930 Crore Projects in Meerut, Flag Off Namo Bharat Corridor
NEWS BREAK: POCSO Court Orders FIR Against Shankaracharya; Swami Avimukteshwaranand Calls Allegations False
BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM
Security Alert: Suspicious Object Found on Safapora–Ganderbal Road, Area Sealed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget