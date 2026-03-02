The Kerala Story 2’s Strong Sunday Run Smashes Records Of 8 Films

The Kerala Story 2 finally hit theatres after navigating multiple legal challenges. It received clearance from the Kerala High Court on the evening of February 27. The film, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in lead roles, has managed to cross Rs 10.54 crore at the Indian box office despite a slow start.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection

The film began its run with Rs 75 lakh on Day 1. However, it witnessed a sharp turnaround on Day 2, registering a remarkable 520 per cent growth to collect Rs 4.65 crore. The upward trend continued on Sunday, Day 3, with earnings touching Rs 5 crore. On Day 4, the film has added Rs 14 lakh so far.

ALSO READ| Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Already Married, Claims Stylist Law Roach

The Kerala Story 2 Beats 8 Films On Opening Weekend

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has outperformed the opening weekend collections of eight releases this year. It has emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing film in terms of opening weekend numbers. It surpassed the earnings of the following films:

1- Do Deewane Shehar Mein - Rs 4.2 crore

2- Assi - Rs 4.2 crore

3- Tu Ya Main - Rs 2.85 crore

4- Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain - Rs 85 lakh

5- Vadh 2 - Rs 2.35 crore

6- Mayasaba - Rs 54 lakh

7- Rahu Ket - Rs 4.4 crore

8- Happy Patel - Rs 4.35 crore

ALSO READ| Actor Awards 2026: Check Out The Full List Of Winners Across Film And Television

The Kerala Story 2 Budget

One positive aspect of The Kerala Story 2 is that it was made on a controlled budget. While there is no official confirmation about production and other costs, reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 28 crore. Compared to that, it has already earned Rs 10.4 crore net in just three days. At this pace, the film is expected to comfortably recover its costs.