Badshah Receives Alleged Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Amid Tateeree Controversy

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Rapper-singer Badshah has landed in the middle of a fresh controversy following the release of his Haryanvi track Tateeree. The song has triggered criticism from several quarters, with many viewers objecting to what they describe as explicit lyrics and visuals. As the debate surrounding the track intensifies, reports have emerged that the singer has received a threat allegedly linked to associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

ALSO READ: Amid Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Row, KVS Issues Public Notice On Misuse Of School Identity

Viral Post Allegedly Linked To Bishnoi Gang

On Sunday, a screenshot of a Facebook post began circulating widely on social media platforms. The message was allegedly shared by individuals claiming connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and appeared to issue a threat directed at Badshah.

The post was reportedly published from an account named Randeep Malik Anil Pandit, who claims to be associated with the gang. In the message, the individuals also stated that the rapper had previously been warned during a phone call.

The note also claimed responsibility for a recent firing incident in Panipat. In addition, it referred to an earlier episode in 2024 when the gang allegedly attempted to intimidate Badshah at a club, describing it as a warning.

The note, written in Hindi, read, “Singer Badshah, you tried to spoil the culture of Haryana. Earlier in 2024, we showed you a trailer at your club; this time, we will shoot you directly in the forehead.”

However, the authenticity of the viral message could not be independently verified.

Tateeree Song Sparks Backlash

The alleged threat surfaced at a time when Badshah has already been facing criticism for his latest Haryanvi track Tateeree. Several viewers have accused the song of featuring objectionable lyrics and visuals, with some claiming that it portrays women and minors in an inappropriate manner.

Following the backlash, a complaint was reportedly filed against the singer by a resident of Panchkula. The song, which was released on Badshah’s official YouTube channel, quickly went viral and drew significant public attention.

Badshah Issues Apology

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Amid the controversy, Badshah released a statement expressing regret over the hurt caused by the track.

He said, "My new song has been released, and I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation have caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt. Firstly, I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me will vouch for the fact that my entire identity rests on it. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had the intention or the aim to speak of any women or children of Haryana in this manner."

The rapper further clarified the intent behind the lyrics, stating that the competitive tone is often part of hip-hop culture.

He added, "I am from the hip hop genre, so the lyrics are often added on to show the competition down, for the competitor. This was never meant for the women or the children. I would never do that. I have always tried to uplift Haryana's culture, however I can. But if this has caused hurt to anyone, I would like to express my heartfelt apology. I hope that you will consider me as Haryana's son, your own son, and forgive me."

The situation continues to attract widespread attention online as discussions around the song and the alleged threat continue to unfold.