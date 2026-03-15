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HomeEntertainmentBadshah Receives Alleged Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Amid Tateeree Controversy

Badshah Receives Alleged Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Amid Tateeree Controversy

Rapper Badshah has reportedly received a threat linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid backlash over his song Tateeree. The viral post has not been independently verified.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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Rapper-singer Badshah has landed in the middle of a fresh controversy following the release of his Haryanvi track Tateeree. The song has triggered criticism from several quarters, with many viewers objecting to what they describe as explicit lyrics and visuals. As the debate surrounding the track intensifies, reports have emerged that the singer has received a threat allegedly linked to associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

ALSO READ: Amid Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Row, KVS Issues Public Notice On Misuse Of School Identity

Viral Post Allegedly Linked To Bishnoi Gang

On Sunday, a screenshot of a Facebook post began circulating widely on social media platforms. The message was allegedly shared by individuals claiming connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and appeared to issue a threat directed at Badshah.

The post was reportedly published from an account named Randeep Malik Anil Pandit, who claims to be associated with the gang. In the message, the individuals also stated that the rapper had previously been warned during a phone call.

The note also claimed responsibility for a recent firing incident in Panipat. In addition, it referred to an earlier episode in 2024 when the gang allegedly attempted to intimidate Badshah at a club, describing it as a warning.

The note, written in Hindi, read, “Singer Badshah, you tried to spoil the culture of Haryana. Earlier in 2024, we showed you a trailer at your club; this time, we will shoot you directly in the forehead.”

However, the authenticity of the viral message could not be independently verified.

Tateeree Song Sparks Backlash

The alleged threat surfaced at a time when Badshah has already been facing criticism for his latest Haryanvi track Tateeree. Several viewers have accused the song of featuring objectionable lyrics and visuals, with some claiming that it portrays women and minors in an inappropriate manner.

Following the backlash, a complaint was reportedly filed against the singer by a resident of Panchkula. The song, which was released on Badshah’s official YouTube channel, quickly went viral and drew significant public attention.

Badshah Issues Apology

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Amid the controversy, Badshah released a statement expressing regret over the hurt caused by the track.

He said, "My new song has been released, and I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation have caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt. Firstly, I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me will vouch for the fact that my entire identity rests on it. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had the intention or the aim to speak of any women or children of Haryana in this manner."

The rapper further clarified the intent behind the lyrics, stating that the competitive tone is often part of hip-hop culture.

He added, "I am from the hip hop genre, so the lyrics are often added on to show the competition down, for the competitor. This was never meant for the women or the children. I would never do that. I have always tried to uplift Haryana's culture, however I can. But if this has caused hurt to anyone, I would like to express my heartfelt apology. I hope that you will consider me as Haryana's son, your own son, and forgive me."

The situation continues to attract widespread attention online as discussions around the song and the alleged threat continue to unfold.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy surrounds Badshah's song 'Tateeree'?

Badshah's Haryanvi track 'Tateeree' has faced criticism for explicit lyrics and visuals, with some viewers objecting to its portrayal of women and minors.

Has Badshah received any threats related to the song?

Yes, a viral post allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced, issuing a threat to Badshah, claiming previous warnings and responsibility for other incidents.

What was the alleged threat from the Bishnoi gang?

The post claimed they previously warned Badshah at a club and threatened to shoot him directly if he continued to 'spoil the culture of Haryana'.

Did Badshah apologize for the song?

Yes, Badshah released a statement expressing regret for any hurt caused by the lyrics and visuals, emphasizing his pride in being Haryanvi and his intention to uplift the culture.

What did Badshah say about the song's lyrics?

He clarified that the competitive tone in the lyrics is common in hip-hop and was meant for competitors, not to offend women or children.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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ENtertainment News Badshah Controversy Tateeree Song Controversy Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threat
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