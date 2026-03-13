Amid Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Row, KVS Issues Public Notice On Misuse Of School Identity

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Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has issued a public notice warning against the misuse of its name, uniform, logo, and institutional identity. The organisation said that in recent times, several instances have come to light where KVS’s identity has been used without permission on social media platforms, in films, web series, reels, and other forms of digital content. In some cases, it has also been portrayed in an incorrect or objectionable manner, raising serious concerns for the organisation.

In the notice, KVS clarified that no individual, content creator, filmmaker, production house, digital media agency, or member of the public is allowed to use the KVS uniform, look-alike uniforms, official logo, name, emblem, or any element associated with the institution’s identity without prior written permission. This rule applies to all forms of audio-visual and digital content, including films, web series, short videos, social media reels, songs, advertisements, documentaries, and other online or print materials.

Ban On Misrepresentation Of Name, Logo

KVS also stated that portraying the organisation, its students, teachers, or schools in a derogatory, indecent, misleading, or incorrect manner is strictly prohibited. According to the notice, such depictions not only harm the institution’s image but also affect the dignity of its students and teachers.

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The organisation further clarified that any unauthorised use of the KVS identity will be considered a serious violation. Such cases may be treated as defamation, misrepresentation, and infringement of intellectual property and trademark rights. It may also be seen as an act that harms the reputation and discipline of a national educational institution.

KVS May Take Legal Action

The notice warns that strict legal action may be taken against individuals or organisations violating these rules. This could include civil and criminal proceedings, claims for damages, and other legal measures. If required, action may also be taken against digital platforms hosting such content.

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KVS has appealed to content creators, filmmakers, social media influencers, production houses, and the general public to follow the notice and help maintain the dignity of educational institutions and students. The organisation said the public notice has been issued in the public interest and has come into immediate effect.

Badshah’s Tateeree Row

The controversy over Badshah’s song started after several women’s organisations objected to the song’s lyrics and visuals, alleging that some lines were inappropriate and disrespectful towards women. Certain references in the track were also criticised for allegedly misleadingly portraying educational institutions. An FIR was registered on March 6 at the Cyber Police Station in Sector-20, Panchkula, under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Following this, Badshah has removed the song from all platforms and even apologised to the public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

In the video, Badshah said, “My new song ‘Tateeree’ has been released, and I’ve noticed that a part of my lyrics and its visual representation have conveyed a message that has hurt the sentiments of many people, especially people from Haryana. First of all, I want to say that I myself am from Haryana. Those who know me are aware that my language, my food, my lifestyle, and my identity come from Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention or purpose of saying anything inappropriate about any child or woman from Haryana.”

He further explained the context behind the lyrics. “I come from the hip-hop genre, where lyrics are often aimed at putting down competitors. They are directed at rivals. It was never meant for any woman or child, and I would never do that. I have always tried to carry Haryana’s culture with me wherever I go. If anyone has been hurt, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart. I hope you will forgive me, considering me as a son of Haryana, your own son.”