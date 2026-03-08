Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentBadshah Summoned Again Over ‘Tateeree’ Song Row; Haryana Women’s Panel Says ‘Badshah Hoga Apne Ghar Ka’

Badshah Summoned Again Over ‘Tateeree’ Song Row; Haryana Women’s Panel Says ‘Badshah Hoga Apne Ghar Ka’

Rapper Badshah receives a fresh summons from the Haryana State Commission for Women over the controversial Tateeree song. The panel will hear the matter on March 13 in Panipat.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rapper and singer Badshah is once again under scrutiny after the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) issued a fresh summons over the controversy surrounding his Haryanvi track Tateeree. The song has sparked criticism from several social groups, who allege that its lyrics and visuals contain objectionable references involving women and minors.

The commission’s latest notice comes after the artist reportedly did not appear for an earlier hearing related to the matter.

ALSO READ: Badshah Apologises After ‘Tateeree’ Backlash, Removes Controversial Track From All Platforms

Haryana Women’s Panel Issues Fresh Notice

Officials confirmed that the HSCW has now asked Badshah to appear before the commission to clarify the intent behind the lyrics of Tateeree. The hearing has been scheduled for March 13 at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Panipat, where the commission’s chairperson Renu Bhatia is expected to lead the proceedings.

The panel intends to review the complaints and determine whether the song breaches norms related to the dignity and representation of women.

‘Badshah Hoga Apne Ghar Ka’: Panel Chairperson Reacts

HSCW chairperson Renu Bhatia strongly criticised the song during the controversy, describing its content as disrespectful towards women.

She argued that such language in widely consumed music was unacceptable and warned that failure to cooperate with the inquiry could lead the commission to recommend restrictions on the singer’s performances within the state.

Expressing her disapproval, she called the song “unforgiving” and “insulting”, adding, “Badshah hoga apne ghar ka (He might be the king of his house).”

Complaints From Social Organisations

The controversy erupted soon after the track was released earlier this month. Several activists and community organisations voiced concerns, claiming that certain lines and visuals in the music video objectify women and include references that allegedly sexualise school-going girls.

Groups such as Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti and the Shiv Aarti India Foundation formally lodged complaints, urging authorities to take action against the singer and the creators of the video.

Following these representations, the commission took suo motu cognisance of the issue and initiated proceedings against the artist, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia.

Police Investigation Also Underway

The issue has also taken a legal turn. Haryana Police have registered an FIR related to the allegedly objectionable lyrics and visuals featured in the video.

Investigators are additionally examining whether a Haryana Roadways bus seen in the music video was used without proper authorisation.

Badshah Issues Public Apology

Amid the growing backlash, Badshah released a video statement apologising for the controversy. In his message, he said he had never intended to offend anyone, especially the people of Haryana.

The singer also confirmed that the song had been removed from online platforms following the criticism.

Authorities say the commission will review both the complaints and Badshah’s explanation during the upcoming hearing before deciding on the next course of action.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a fresh summons to Badshah?

The HSCW has summoned Badshah regarding his Haryanvi song 'Tateeree' due to allegations that its lyrics and visuals contain objectionable references involving women and minors.

When and where is Badshah scheduled to appear before the commission?

Badshah is scheduled to appear before the commission on March 13 at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Panipat.

What is the main concern raised by social groups about the song 'Tateeree'?

Social groups allege that certain lyrics and visuals in the music video objectify women and include references that allegedly sexualize school-going girls.

Has Badshah responded to the controversy surrounding 'Tateeree'?

Yes, Badshah has issued a public apology, stating he never intended to offend anyone and confirmed the song has been removed from online platforms.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
