As Super Bowl LX approaches, Bad Bunny is keeping his focus firmly grounded. While the world prepares for one of the most watched halftime shows in history, the Puerto Rican superstar says his priority isn’t spectacle, it’s emotion, connection, and honesty. From his creative process to the political storm surrounding his selection, the artist is stepping onto the NFL’s biggest stage with clarity and conviction.

A Halftime Show Driven by Feeling, Not Flash

Speaking to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans, Bad Bunny reflected on his mindset in the final days before the performance.

“I just want to be there,” he said. “I’m just ready to do it. I want to feel it. I want people to watch it and enjoy it.”

Choosing songs for the limited halftime window proved challenging. “That was tough,” he admitted. “Even for my shows on tour, it’s hard to pick 30 or 40 songs. So imagine for 30 minutes. It was very hard. The selection process was very intense.”

Rather than centring the show only around hits, Bad Bunny said the performance is shaped by narrative and mood.

“I had a vision about the story, the mood, and the feelings that I want to put on that show,” he explained. “I want people to feel happiness and joy. I want to make people dance. I want to make them feel proud and think that everything is possible.”

Remembering Where It All Began

The interview also revisited his life before global fame. In 2016, Bad Bunny was balancing music dreams with a grocery store job, an experience he says still defines him.

“That’s true. I was working in a grocery store, making beats at the same time,” he said. “Broke, with a lot of dreams and goals. And now I’m still dreaming. I’m still enjoying this. I’m still doing this with the same passion and the same love as the first day, before I got popular or successful.”

When he received confirmation that he would headline the Super Bowl halftime show, he kept the news to himself.

“Nobody,” he said when asked who he called first. “Not even my mom and dad. I always keep everything secret until I know it’s official.”

Grammy Wins And A Moment With Lady Gaga

Bad Bunny reacts to the viral clip of Lady Gaga surprising him at the #GRAMMYs and reveals what she said in a new interview with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. pic.twitter.com/ZhuDtdrntM — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) February 6, 2026

Fresh off the 2026 Grammy Awards, where he added three more trophies to his career, Bad Bunny also recalled a brief but emotional exchange with Lady Gaga.

“She said, ‘I love you,’” he shared. “And I was like, ‘I love you too.’ I always get very emotional when I see her. I admire her a lot.”

Political Backlash Ahead Of The Big Night

During a press conference on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that President Donald Trump would “much prefer” to watch Kid Rock’s performance halftime performance with Turning Point USA during the Super Bowl over Bad Bunny.



READ MORE:… pic.twitter.com/brB38RNXbg — The National Desk (@TND) February 6, 2026

While anticipation is high, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl appearance has also ignited controversy. Critics have targeted the artist for his outspoken views on immigration, with some calling for his deportation despite his US citizenship.

Republican leaders criticised his selection, with an Alabama senator labelling the event the “woke bowl.” US President Donald Trump called the choice “absolutely ridiculous,” while the Speaker of the House described it as a “terrible decision.”

The backlash prompted conservative group Turning Point USA to announce a competing “All American” counter-programme during the halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock.

A Message of Unity, Not Division

At a press conference, Bad Bunny hinted that his performance would lean toward togetherness rather than confrontation.

“I know that the world is gonna be happy at this Sunday, and they're gonna have fun, and they're gonna dance and they're gonna have a good time,” he said.

Bad Bunny's full message to ICE and all republicans during his Grammys speech is SO important:



"We're not savage. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans. Also, I want to say to the people...I know it's tough not to hate on these days, and I was… pic.twitter.com/ApkGwSppJi — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 2, 2026

At the Grammy Awards, however, he addressed immigration issues more directly, declaring “ICE out” on stage and later stating:

“We're not savage. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

‘Just A Normal Guy That Makes Music’

As the countdown continues, Bad Bunny says he hopes audiences walk away with a simple understanding of who he is.

“That I’m an honest artist. That I’m myself. That I don’t act to be anything that I’m not,” he said. “That I’m proud of who I am and where I come from. The music is universal. You can connect heart to heart with a song, even without lyrics.”

He added, “I’m just a normal guy that makes music.”

Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 8, during Super Bowl LX, airing on NBC and Peacock.