After A Dazzling Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny Wipes His Instagram Clean

After A Dazzling Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny Wipes His Instagram Clean

Bad Bunny deletes all Instagram posts hours after his Super Bowl halftime show, triggering online speculation amid praise, backlash and political reactions.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The internet had barely caught its breath after Bad Bunny’s explosive Super Bowl LX halftime performance when the global superstar made another unexpected move. Just hours after commanding the stage at Levi’s Stadium, the Puerto Rican artist quietly erased his entire Instagram presence. Every post disappeared, leaving more than 50 million followers staring at a blank profile, save for his name and a single link directing fans to his album.

(Image Source: Instagram/@badbunnypr)
(Image Source: Instagram/@badbunnypr)

No explanation followed. No statement. Just silence. And that silence quickly became the loudest talking point online.

ALSO READ: Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show As ‘One Of The Worst, EVER’

A Star-Studded Halftime Show Rooted In Culture And Representation

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl set was designed as a bold celebration of Latin identity and unity. The performance featured surprise appearances by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B and Pedro Pascal, with Latin American flags prominently displayed throughout the show. One moment, in particular, captured widespread attention, a couple getting married live on the field, later confirmed to be a real wedding involving an anonymous pair.

(Image Source: Twitter/@corbinwilliams)
(Image Source: Twitter/@corbinwilliams)

Another segment triggered confusion online after viewers misidentified a child actor appearing in the performance. While some assumed the child was Liam Ramos, previously in the news due to immigration-related issues, the actor was later confirmed as Lincoln Fox. The mix-up reignited broader conversations around immigration, a subject Bad Bunny has openly addressed before, including his ‘ICE out’ stance.

Praise, Backlash And A Political Reaction

Not all responses were celebratory. US President Donald Trump criticised the show on social media, calling it “absolutely terrible” and an “affront to the Greatness of America.” He added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.” Trump further described the performance as a “slap in the face” to American values.

Despite the criticism and the online speculation surrounding his social media blackout, Bad Bunny has chosen not to respond. Some fans believe the move reflects the backlash, while others point out that the artist has previously wiped his accounts ahead of major announcements or creative shifts.

For now, the mystery remains intact, and Bad Bunny’s silence continues to fuel curiosity long after the stadium lights have dimmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Bad Bunny do on Instagram after his Super Bowl performance?

Hours after his Super Bowl halftime performance, Bad Bunny deleted all posts from his Instagram account. His profile was left blank except for his name and a link to his album.

What was the theme of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show?

Bad Bunny's performance was a celebration of Latin identity and unity. It featured guest appearances and prominent displays of Latin American flags.

Did everyone react positively to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance?

No, US President Donald Trump criticized the show, calling it 'absolutely terrible' and an 'affront to the Greatness of America.'

Why might Bad Bunny have deleted his Instagram posts?

There's no official explanation. Some fans speculate it's a reaction to criticism, while others believe it's a precursor to major announcements or creative changes, as he's done before.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bad Bunny ENtertainment News Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
