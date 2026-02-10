After A Dazzling Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny Wipes His Instagram Clean

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The internet had barely caught its breath after Bad Bunny’s explosive Super Bowl LX halftime performance when the global superstar made another unexpected move. Just hours after commanding the stage at Levi’s Stadium, the Puerto Rican artist quietly erased his entire Instagram presence. Every post disappeared, leaving more than 50 million followers staring at a blank profile, save for his name and a single link directing fans to his album.

(Image Source: Instagram/@badbunnypr)

No explanation followed. No statement. Just silence. And that silence quickly became the loudest talking point online.

ALSO READ: Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show As ‘One Of The Worst, EVER’

A Star-Studded Halftime Show Rooted In Culture And Representation

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl set was designed as a bold celebration of Latin identity and unity. The performance featured surprise appearances by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B and Pedro Pascal, with Latin American flags prominently displayed throughout the show. One moment, in particular, captured widespread attention, a couple getting married live on the field, later confirmed to be a real wedding involving an anonymous pair.

(Image Source: Twitter/@corbinwilliams)

Another segment triggered confusion online after viewers misidentified a child actor appearing in the performance. While some assumed the child was Liam Ramos, previously in the news due to immigration-related issues, the actor was later confirmed as Lincoln Fox. The mix-up reignited broader conversations around immigration, a subject Bad Bunny has openly addressed before, including his ‘ICE out’ stance.

Praise, Backlash And A Political Reaction

Donald Trump reacts to Bad Bunny’s #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/hATjRYE9wF — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 9, 2026

Not all responses were celebratory. US President Donald Trump criticised the show on social media, calling it “absolutely terrible” and an “affront to the Greatness of America.” He added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.” Trump further described the performance as a “slap in the face” to American values.

Despite the criticism and the online speculation surrounding his social media blackout, Bad Bunny has chosen not to respond. Some fans believe the move reflects the backlash, while others point out that the artist has previously wiped his accounts ahead of major announcements or creative shifts.

For now, the mystery remains intact, and Bad Bunny’s silence continues to fuel curiosity long after the stadium lights have dimmed.