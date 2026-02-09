Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show As 'One Of The Worst, EVER'

Donald Trump criticises Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show as “one of the worst, EVER,” sparking political and cultural backlash despite the singer’s unifying message.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
The Super Bowl halftime show rarely leaves the spotlight quickly, but this year’s performance by Bad Bunny ignited a firestorm that went far beyond music. President Donald Trump delivered a scathing reaction soon after the show, branding it offensive, confusing, and deeply unrepresentative of American values. His comments have reignited an already simmering debate over culture, language, and identity on one of sport’s biggest global stages.

Trump Unleashes Harsh Criticism After Skipping The Super Bowl

Donald Trump, who chose to skip the Super Bowl and instead attended a private watch party in Florida, took to Truth Social to vent his frustration over Bad Bunny’s halftime appearance. In a sharply worded post, he described the performance as culturally misplaced and creatively hollow.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote.

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day.”

Trump also criticised the language used during the set and took aim at the choreography, claiming it was inappropriate for a family audience. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” he added, calling the dancing “disgusting,” particularly for children watching in the U.S. and around the world.

He concluded the post with his signature sign-off: Make America Great Again.

Bad Bunny’s Performance And Message Of Unity

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a visually striking halftime show packed with his biggest hits, dramatic staging, and cultural symbolism rooted in his Spanish-language discography. The performance featured surprise appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, adding star power to an already high-profile moment.

At the heart of the set was a unifying message that reframed the phrase “God bless America.” Bad Bunny expanded the idea beyond borders, naming countries across North and South America, from Chile and Argentina to Canada, while showcasing several national flags. Standing beside both the U.S. flag and Puerto Rico’s flag, he reinforced the theme with a simple but pointed visual.

He also displayed a message written on a football that read: “Together we are America.”

Political Backlash And Conservative Pushback

Trump’s reaction did not come as a surprise. He had previously labelled Bad Bunny a “terrible choice” for the halftime show, and conservative criticism had been building since the NFL announced the singer as the headliner last year.

The backlash intensified over the display of foreign flags, with Trump ally Laura Loomer demanding an apology from the NFL and controversially suggesting ICE should be called over the performance. She argued there was nothing “American” about the show’s imagery.

Concerns had also circulated about Bad Bunny’s predominantly Spanish setlist and his past remarks related to ICE, which resurfaced following his recent Grammy Awards appearance. According to reports, Trump’s administration had already signalled that the president would not be watching the halftime show live at Levi’s Stadium.

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens,” Bad Bunny said in an earlier statement. “We are humans and we are Americans.”

Divided Reactions As Fans Celebrate The Show

While criticism poured in from conservative circles, the halftime performance resonated strongly with fans across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. From packed watch parties in Santa Clara, California, to celebrations across the island, social media buzzed with praise for the artistry, cultural pride, and high-profile collaborations.

Bad Bunny’s appearance came just a week after he made Grammy history, winning Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos), the first Spanish-language album to claim the Recording Academy’s top honour.

As fireworks closed the show and Latin pop dominated the global stage, one question lingered long after the final note: was this halftime performance a cultural milestone, or a flashpoint in America’s ongoing identity debate?

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
