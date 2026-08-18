'Awarapan 2' Nears Rs 100 Cr In India, Leads 'Batwara 1947' By Over Rs 60 Cr

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Awarapan 2 emerged clear winner in box office clash.

Awarapan 2 earned Rs 130.82 crore worldwide in four days.

Batwara 1947 struggled, earning only Rs 40.20 crore worldwide.

Batwara 1947 experienced a sharp 72.4% Monday collection drop.

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 arrived in cinemas in the same Independence Day release window, but their box office journeys have taken sharply different turns. Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has benefited from strong nostalgia for the 2007 cult film and has emerged as the clear winner of the clash. Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, despite its ensemble cast and Partition-based story, has struggled to sustain momentum after its opening weekend. On the first Monday, Awarapan 2 remained comfortably ahead, while Batwara 1947 witnessed a steep fall in collections. Here is a look at both films’ India, overseas and worldwide earnings after four days.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 recorded a noticeable Monday drop but remained strong enough to stay well ahead of Batwara 1947. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Emraan Hashmi-led sequel collected Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Day 4, taking its four-day India net total to around Rs 91 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 109.02 crore.

The film added approximately Rs 2.50 crore gross from overseas markets on Monday, taking its overseas total to Rs 21.80 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached Rs 130.82 crore in four days. The sequel is now only about Rs 9 crore short of the Rs 100 crore India net milestone and could reach it as early as Tuesday if weekday collections remain stable. Globally, the film is also within reach of Rs 150 crore.

ALSO READ | 'Awarapan 2' Sees 23% Drop On Day 3, Stays Rs 18.75 Cr Ahead Of 'Batwara 1947'

The film’s strong performance comes nearly two decades after the original Awarapan, which failed commercially in 2007 but later developed a dedicated following. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the sequel brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shiv Pandit, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

ALSO READ | Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Day 1 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's Film Takes Lead Over Sunny Deol's Release With Rs 8.01 Cr Opening

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

Batwara 1947 has faced a much tougher first Monday. Sacnilk reported that the Sunny Deol-led period drama earned Rs 2 crore net in India on August 17, recording around 11% occupancy across 6,771 shows. The collection was down 72.4% from its Rs 7.25 crore Sunday figure.

The film’s four-day India net collection now stands at Rs 28.50 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 33.95 crore. Overseas earnings of approximately Rs 0.75 crore on Day 4 took its overseas gross to Rs 6.25 crore, while the worldwide gross stands at Rs 40.20 crore. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 follows Sikandar Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan with his family during Partition and becomes involved in protecting a Hindu woman living upstairs.

The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. Despite the cast and favourable reviews, its weekday performance remains a concern.

Cast And Film Details

Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.

Parveen Hashmi also celebrated her husband Emraan’s success on Instagram, writing, “It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!! Some Fridays brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward. He kept showing up, kept working, and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday!! Inshallah.”

In short: Awarapan 2 has established a commanding lead, while Batwara 1947 needs a stronger weekday hold to keep its theatrical run on track.