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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Deeply Concerned’: PM Modi Prays For Asha Bhosle’s ‘Speedy Recovery’ As Singer Is Treated At Mumbai Hospital

‘Deeply Concerned’: PM Modi Prays For Asha Bhosle’s ‘Speedy Recovery’ As Singer Is Treated At Mumbai Hospital

PM Narendra Modi expresses concern as Asha Bhosle is hospitalised due to chest infection and exhaustion. Family shares update.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iconic singer Asha Bhosle admitted to hospital April 11.
  • Hospitalisation due to extreme exhaustion and chest infection.
  • Prime Minister Modi expresses concern, prays for recovery.
  • Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirms treatment is underway.

Worry spread across the country after news emerged that iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital. As updates on her health surfaced, Narendra Modi publicly expressed his concern, offering prayers for her recovery, a gesture that resonated with millions of fans.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Health Update: Granddaughter Says Singer Is Being Treated For ‘Extreme Exhaustion, Chest Infection’

PM Modi Expresses Concern 

Taking to X, the Prime Minister shared a heartfelt message after learning about the veteran singer’s condition. He wrote, "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery."

The Prime Minister's message quickly gained attention.

Hospitalised Due To Exhaustion And Infection

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the evening of April 11. According to information shared by her family, the hospitalisation was necessitated by extreme exhaustion along with a chest infection.

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, confirmed the development and reassured well-wishers that treatment is underway.

Family Requests Privacy Amid Treatment

Zanai Bhosle shared an update addressing the situation and requesting space during this time. She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Her statement offered a sense of reassurance while highlighting that the family remains hopeful.

With a career spanning decades, Asha Bhosle has left an indelible mark on Indian music, earning admiration across generations. News of her hospitalisation has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and public figures alike.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Asha Bhosle admitted to the hospital?

Asha Bhosle was hospitalized due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the evening of April 11.

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi say about Asha Bhosle's health?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern and prayed for Asha Bhosle's good health and speedy recovery after hearing about her hospitalization.

How is Asha Bhosle's health according to her family?

According to her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle is being treated for extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Treatment is currently underway.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
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