Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iconic singer Asha Bhosle admitted to hospital April 11.

Hospitalisation due to extreme exhaustion and chest infection.

Prime Minister Modi expresses concern, prays for recovery.

Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirms treatment is underway.

Worry spread across the country after news emerged that iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital. As updates on her health surfaced, Narendra Modi publicly expressed his concern, offering prayers for her recovery, a gesture that resonated with millions of fans.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Health Update: Granddaughter Says Singer Is Being Treated For ‘Extreme Exhaustion, Chest Infection’

PM Modi Expresses Concern

Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026

Taking to X, the Prime Minister shared a heartfelt message after learning about the veteran singer’s condition. He wrote, "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery."

The Prime Minister's message quickly gained attention.

Hospitalised Due To Exhaustion And Infection

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the evening of April 11. According to information shared by her family, the hospitalisation was necessitated by extreme exhaustion along with a chest infection.

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, confirmed the development and reassured well-wishers that treatment is underway.

Family Requests Privacy Amid Treatment

Zanai Bhosle shared an update addressing the situation and requesting space during this time. She wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Her statement offered a sense of reassurance while highlighting that the family remains hopeful.

With a career spanning decades, Asha Bhosle has left an indelible mark on Indian music, earning admiration across generations. News of her hospitalisation has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and public figures alike.