Arijit Singh-Iulia Vantur’s ‘Tere Sang’ Released, Song Sparks Mixed Fan Reactions Online

Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur have joined forces for ‘Tere Sang’, a romantic track from the English short film Echoes Of Us. Released by Salman Khan Films Music, the song has gained heightened attention as it arrives just days after Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing.

A Song Rooted In Emotion And Melody

At its core, Tere Sang leans heavily into sentiment, capturing quiet emotions through soft instrumentation and restrained vocals. Arijit Singh’s signature warmth anchors the composition, while the arrangement reflects themes of love, memory, and unspoken connection.

A 30-second teaser released alongside the track highlights the emotional undertone, aligning closely with the film’s narrative of fleeting yet lasting relationships.

Official Release And Creative Team

The song was launched with an official social media post by Salman Khan Films Music, which read: “Arijit Singh & Iulia Vantur’s melodious voice is here to tug on your heartstrings, #TereSang Song from #EchoesOfUs Out Now!”

Director Joe Rajan was tagged in the announcement, while Sony Music India is handling music distribution.

Iulia Vantur’s Role And Past Collaborations

Romanian artist Iulia Vantur lends her voice to the track despite not having formal vocal training. Her inclusion continues Salman Khan Films’ pattern of featuring her in music projects, a choice that has consistently sparked discussion online.

She has previously collaborated with Salman Khan on songs such as ‘Main Chala’ from Sultan (2016).

Echoes Of Us: Story And Cast

Directed by Joe Rajan, Echoes Of Us stars Iulia Vantur and Deepak Tijori, with Alessandra Whelan Merediz appearing in a key role.

The short film follows Arjun (53), a grieving man who stumbles upon a possibly disturbing truth through video diaries left behind by his late wife, blending emotional depth with mystery.

Released After Arijit Singh’s Playback Retirement

Tere Sang arrives shortly after Arijit Singh announced on January 28 that he would no longer take up new playback singing assignments.

In his statement, the singer said:

“I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners… I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on.”

This positions Tere Sang as one of the final playback projects featuring Arijit’s voice.

Song Gains Attention Amid Mixed Fan Reactions

Salman made Arijit fcking Singh sing a duet with Lulia. That’s why he quit the industry because that’s rock bottom😭 https://t.co/r9tiLtkA2H — bk. (@CalIMeDon) February 6, 2026

The song quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with many listeners praising Arijit Singh’s presence and emotional depth. One user wrote, “Thankyou so much Salman sir for this masterpiece with Arijit Singh,” while another declared, “Arijit Singh, The GOAT.” Echoing similar sentiment, a fan commented, “Song Jaisa Bhi Ho.... Sukoon toh bas ismein hai Ke hum Arijit da ko video mein dekh Rahe hai,” and another added, “Arijit Singh is not just a singer, he is an emotion.”

However, not all responses were positive. Some users criticised the collaboration, particularly Iulia Vantur’s vocals. One comment read, “Hearing Lulia Vantur sing gave me serious second hand embarrassment. Please stop forcing her on us,” while another said, “Shame on Salman khan too. Using his power and asking good singers to sing with you.” A more pointed reaction stated, “Salman made Arijit Singh sing a duet with Lulia. That’s why he quit the industry because that’s rock bottom😭,” followed by another user remarking, “not wonder he retired.”