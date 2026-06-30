Alpha Cleared By CBFC With U/A 16+ Rating; Violent Scenes And Strong Language Modified

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has completed an important pre-release step after receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. Ahead of its theatrical release, the action thriller has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate after implementing several changes suggested by the board. The modifications mainly involve violent visuals and language, along with a few technical requirements. With certification formalities now completed, the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ expanding spy universe is officially cleared for release in cinemas very soon across India.

Alpha Receives CBFC Clearance Ahead Of Theatrical Release

According to certification records dated June 29, 2026, Alpha received a U/A 16+ certificate after the makers carried out multiple edits suggested by the CBFC. The changes largely focused on visuals involving violence and certain dialogues. A visual appearing at 25 minutes and 49 seconds was replaced, while another shot at 38 minutes and 12 seconds was also modified. Additionally, a multiple stabbing sequence was softened using alternate shots instead of deleting the footage entirely. The board also directed the makers to remove an explicit word from the film.

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Certification Rules

Apart from content-related changes, the CBFC asked the production team to make several technical and compliance-related updates. These included revising the opening disclaimer, adding English subtitles for all songs, and displaying anti-alcohol static disclaimers wherever required. The makers were also instructed to include all mandatory certification cards and end credits as per regulatory guidelines. Alongside this, the film’s dialogue script, parental consent letter for the child artiste and final runtime details were submitted for approval.

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Runtime & Release

Following all required changes, Alpha has been certified with a final runtime of 140 minutes and 48 seconds, making it just under two hours and 21 minutes long. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film marks the first female-led chapter in the expanding spy universe. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, the action thriller is among the most anticipated releases of the year. With CBFC clearance now secured, Alpha has crossed a major hurdle ahead of release. The certification has only added to the growing buzz around the film as fans await its arrival in cinemas.