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Alpha Cast Fees Out: Alia Bhatt Leads With Rs 25 Crore, Sharvari At Rs 3 Crore
Alpha is making headlines ahead of release after reported cast fees surfaced online. Alia Bhatt reportedly tops the pay scale, while figures linked to Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor have also sparked discussion online.
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Alpha Cast Fees Out: Alia Bhatt Leads With Rs 25 Crore, Sharvari At Rs 3 Crore
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