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English NewsEntertainmentAlpha Cast Fees Out: Alia Bhatt Leads With Rs 25 Crore, Sharvari At Rs 3 Crore

Alpha Cast Fees Out: Alia Bhatt Leads With Rs 25 Crore, Sharvari At Rs 3 Crore

Alpha is making headlines ahead of release after reported cast fees surfaced online. Alia Bhatt reportedly tops the pay scale, while figures linked to Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor have also sparked discussion online.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 06:33 PM (IST)

Alpha is among the biggest Bollywood releases of 2026, and anticipation around the film continues to build ahead of its theatrical release on July 3. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, the action thriller marks the first female-led film in Yash Raj Films’ expanding spy universe. As excitement grows, reported cast fees of the film have surfaced online, triggering fresh buzz among fans. While the figures remain unverified, the reported salary breakdown has sparked conversations about the film’s scale, budget and star power ahead of release this week.

Alpha Cast Fees

According to Asianet News, Alia Bhatt is the highest-paid actor in Alpha. The actor has reportedly been charged Rs 25 crore to play super-agent Sita in the action thriller. Meanwhile, Sharvari, who plays another key agent in the film, is reportedly said to have earned Rs 3 crore. Details about her role are still under wraps. It is important to note that neither the makers nor the cast have officially confirmed these figures.

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Bobby Deol And Anil Kapoor’s Fees 

The reported fee structure also includes Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, both of whom play important roles in the film. As per reports, Bobby, who steps in as the main antagonist, has allegedly charged Rs 6 crore. Anil Kapoor has also reportedly earned Rs 6 crore for his role. The film additionally features Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance as Major Kabir, reprising his popular character from War and War 2.

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Alia On Alpha

In an official statement, Alia described working on Alpha as one of her most enjoyable filming experiences. She said, "There was something really exciting about stepping into this world of action, scale, and adventure. It pushed me in ways I hadn’t experienced before, and I loved every bit of it." The actor also highlighted how special the project felt because two women are leading the action. According to Alia, the film celebrates confidence, energy, and big-screen entertainment. She further added, "What made it even more special was getting to do it with such a fantastic group of people."

With its release just around the corner, Alpha continues to generate strong buzz. From its female-led action narrative to the reported cast salaries, the film remains one of the most closely watched releases in Bollywood this year.

 
 

Before You Go

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About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Anil Kapoor Hrithik Roshan Bobby Deol Sharvari Bollywood YRF Spy Universe Alpha
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