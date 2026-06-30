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'I Have No Intention Of Causing Pain,' Says Boby Chemmanur In Apology To Honey Rose
Boby Chemmanur has publicly apologised to Honey Rose over controversial remarks made last year, admitting his words caused distress. He also expressed hope that the actor would consider withdrawing the harassment case filed against him.
- Boby Chemmanur publicly apologised for controversial remarks causing Honey Rose distress.
- His apology follows arrest over Rose's sexually coloured remarks allegations.
- Honey Rose accused Chemmanur of derogatory remarks at a showroom event.
- Honey Rose has not responded to Chemmanur's public apology yet.
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