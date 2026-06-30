'I Have No Intention Of Causing Pain,' Says Boby Chemmanur In Apology To Honey Rose

Businessman Boby Chemmanur has issued a public apology to Malayalam actor Honey Rose over controversial remarks he made last year. In a Facebook post, Chemmanur admitted his comments caused distress to the actor and her family, while expressing regret over the impact of his words. He also said he hopes Honey will consider withdrawing the case filed against him. The apology comes more than a year after the controversy first surfaced and months after his arrest in connection with allegations involving sexually coloured remarks and harassment made by the actor publicly.

Boby Chemmanur Apologises To Honey Rose Over Controversial Remarks

In a public statement shared on Facebook, Boby Chemmanur said he has always tried to treat people with respect and never intentionally caused harm. He acknowledged that his remarks about Honey Rose had deeply affected her and her family. In his note, he wrote: “But I have come to realise that my statements about Ms Honey Rose have caused significant distress to her and her family. I deeply apologise for the harm I have caused. I take full responsibility for my words and their impact.” He further added: “I have no intention of causing any pain, and I hope that by offering this sincere apology, she will proceed to withdraw the case.” Honey Rose has not publicly responded to the apology so far.

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Honey Rose Accused Boby

The controversy began after Honey Rose accused Boby of making sexually coloured and derogatory remarks during a jewellery showroom launch event. In her complaint, the actor alleged that the businessman repeatedly made objectionable remarks across multiple platforms. She also claimed she faced stalking and inappropriate comments, which eventually led her to approach the police.

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Boby Was Arrested In Harassment Case

In January 2025, Boby Chemmanur was arrested by a Special Investigation Team probing the case filed by Honey. According to reports, he was booked under Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly making sexually coloured remarks amounting to sexual harassment, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

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Reacting to the legal action at the time, Honey wrote: “These days, one doesn't need a knife or a gun to take someone's life. A barrage of vile, cruel, obscene, and suggestive comments from a group of social media profiles, along with a planned campaign, is enough.” Boby Chemmanur’s public apology marks a major development in the case involving Honey Rose. However, with no response yet from the actor, it remains unclear whether the apology will have any impact on the ongoing legal proceedings.