'Rs 21,000 For Posing With A Girl': Akshay Kumar Reveals How A Modelling Gig Led Him To Films

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar revealed earning Rs.5,000 monthly as martial arts trainer.

A two-hour modeling shoot earned him Rs.21,000, changing his career.

He transitioned from modeling to acting, debuting in 1991.

Kumar became 'Khiladi Kumar,' later shifting to diverse film genres.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently in the spotlight for his latest release Bhooth Bangla, which hit theatres on April 17 and has received a strong response from both audiences and critics. The film also marks his reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan after 14 years. Amid the film’s success, the actor has opened up about some interesting aspects of his early career, revealing how he once earned just Rs.5,000 a month nearly four decades ago.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay Kumar candidly discussed his journey in the film industry, his comeback with Priyadarshan, and his initial days before entering films. He admitted that he stepped into the industry primarily to earn money and had little understanding of how things worked at the time.

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From Martial Arts Trainer To Modelling Break

Recalling his early years, Akshay shared that he used to teach martial arts to children and earned around Rs.4,000–Rs.5,000 a month back in 1987–88. He said a turning point came after an incident that made him realise the earning potential in the entertainment industry. At the time, someone suggested he try modelling, something he had never even heard of before.

Curious, he followed the lead and visited the given address, only to discover it was for a furnishing showroom shoot. What happened next, he said, completely changed his perspective.

Rs.21,000 For A Two-Hour Shoot

Akshay recalled that during the shoot, he was asked to pose with a female model. With no prior experience, he simply followed instructions, placing his hand around her waist and looking into the camera as directed. The shoot took place in an air-conditioned setup and lasted just a couple of hours.

To his surprise, he was handed a cheque of Rs.21,000 afterward. Comparing it to his monthly income at the time, he said the experience felt unbelievable. That moment convinced him to pursue modelling more seriously, eventually paving the way for his entry into films.

Film Debut And Rise To Fame

The actor further revealed that he initially had little knowledge about the film industry, but gradually developed an interest as he continued working. He made his Bollywood debut with Saugandh in 1991, where his look, action, and performance were appreciated by audiences.

In his early career, Akshay became known as 'Khiladi Kumar' and an action star. However, he later shifted genres, moving away from action films to explore comedy and other roles, as he began to feel typecast.

Today, his journey from earning a modest income to becoming one of Bollywood’s leading actors stands as a testament to persistence, adaptability, and seizing the right opportunities at the right time.