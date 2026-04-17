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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Unka Instagram, Unki Marzi’: Ameesha Patel Reacts To Virat Kohli ‘Liking’ German Vlogger’s Post

‘Unka Instagram, Unki Marzi’: Ameesha Patel Reacts To Virat Kohli ‘Liking’ German Vlogger’s Post

Ameesha Patel has reacted after paparazzi told her about Virat Kohli “liking” a German vlogger’s picture.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 10:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli reportedly liked a German vlogger's Instagram post.
  • The 'like' was later removed without explanation from Kohli.
  • Ameesha Patel questioned the intense online reaction to the incident.
  • Kohli previously cited a 'technical glitch' for similar interactions.

Cricketer Virat Kohli grabbed headlines after he reportedly “liked” an Instagram post by German vlogger LizLaz. Several users shared screenshots claiming that Kohli had “hearted” the post. However, the cricketer later removed the like without issuing any public clarification. This comes shortly after a similar incident involving actor Avneet Kaur, which led to people believe that all is not well with his wife Anushka Sharma. Actor Ameesha Patel has now reacted to the controversy.

Ameesha Patel Reacts To Virat Kohli Incident

Ameesha Patel was interacting with paparazzi when she was asked about Kohli “liking” the German vlogger’s picture. The actor appeared confused by the backlash and questioned why the incident was being blown out of proportion.

“Matlab mai samajh nahi pa rahi hun [I’m failing to understand it],” she said.

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She added, “Like karna kuch paap hai kya? Unka  Instagram, unki marzi. Like karein. Logon ko bas troll karna hi aata hai. Unko koi aur kaam dhandha hi nahi hai. [Is liking something a sin? It’s his Instagram, his choice. If he wants to like something, he can. People only know how to troll others and seem to have nothing better to do. Appreciating someone’s good work by liking it is not wrong—trolling is].”

Kohli’s Statement After ‘Liking’ Avneet Kaur’s Post

Earlier, after “liking” Avneet Kaur’s post, Kohli issued a clarification through his Instagram Stories. The cricketer explained that the interaction happened due to a technical glitch.

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“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” he wrote.

Following the incident, the actor reportedly gained more than one million new followers on social media. 

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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 10:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Ameesha Patel
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