After Adipurush Fiasco, Are Ajay Devgn And Om Raut Reuniting For A Warrior Film?

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Actor Ajay Devgn and his banner Devgn Films have issued a clarification after reports claiming that the actor and filmmaker Om Raut were planning to reunite for a warrior-based film began doing the rounds on social media. This comes after the duo’s reported fallout following the backlash around Adipurush. At the time, Devgn’s VFX studio, NY VFXwala, publicly distanced itself from the project after facing criticism over the film’s visual effects.

Ajay Devgn, Om Raut Reuniting?

Devgn and Raut had previously worked together on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which turned out to be a major box-office success after its release in 2020 and later won three National Film Awards.

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The actor has now addressed the rumours and clarified that the reports are inaccurate. A spokesperson representing Ajay Devgn and Devgn Films dismissed the claims, calling them baseless.

“We have come across recent media reports suggesting that Ajay Devgn and Om Raut are reuniting for a film based on an unsung warrior. We would like to clarify that there are currently no such discussions or collaborations taking place with the director. The story is baseless and entirely untrue,” the statement said.

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It further added, “Both Ajay Devgn and Om Raut are currently occupied with their respective professional commitments.”

Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Films

Actor Ajay Devgn, who recently celebrated his 57th birthday, has several projects in the pipeline, including Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3, Ranger and Golmaal 5.

While Dhamaal 4 is slated to release on July 3, Drishyam 3 will arrive in theatres on October 2, followed by Ranger in December. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, is currently scheduled for a 2027 release.