Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAfter Adipurush Fiasco, Are Ajay Devgn And Om Raut Reuniting For A Warrior Film?

After Adipurush Fiasco, Are Ajay Devgn And Om Raut Reuniting For A Warrior Film?

Ajay Devgn and Devgn Films have clarified that no such discussions or collaborations are happening, dismissing the rumours as baseless and untrue.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Ajay Devgn and his banner Devgn Films have issued a clarification after reports claiming that the actor and filmmaker Om Raut were planning to reunite for a warrior-based film began doing the rounds on social media. This comes after the duo’s reported fallout following the backlash around Adipurush. At the time, Devgn’s VFX studio, NY VFXwala, publicly distanced itself from the project after facing criticism over the film’s visual effects.

Ajay Devgn, Om Raut Reuniting?

Devgn and Raut had previously worked together on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which turned out to be a major box-office success after its release in 2020 and later won three National Film Awards.

ALSO READ| Parineeti Chopra ‘Reacts’ To Raghav Chadha’s Removal As RS Deputy Leader, Shares ‘Evil Eye’ Video

The actor has now addressed the rumours and clarified that the reports are inaccurate. A spokesperson representing Ajay Devgn and Devgn Films dismissed the claims, calling them baseless.

“We have come across recent media reports suggesting that Ajay Devgn and Om Raut are reuniting for a film based on an unsung warrior. We would like to clarify that there are currently no such discussions or collaborations taking place with the director. The story is baseless and entirely untrue,” the statement said.

ALSO READ| Food Pharmer Revant Himatsingka Claims ‘Cheeslings Is Mostly Maida’ In Viral Video; Asks ‘What Are We Feeding Kids?’

It further added, “Both Ajay Devgn and Om Raut are currently occupied with their respective professional commitments.”

Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Films

Actor Ajay Devgn, who recently celebrated his 57th birthday, has several projects in the pipeline, including Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3, Ranger and Golmaal 5.

While Dhamaal 4 is slated to release on July 3, Drishyam 3 will arrive in theatres on October 2, followed by Ranger in December. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, is currently scheduled for a 2027 release.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Ajay Devgn and Om Raut reuniting for a new film?

No, reports of Ajay Devgn and Om Raut reuniting for a warrior-based film are inaccurate and baseless. There are currently no such discussions or collaborations taking place.

What was the previous collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Om Raut?

Ajay Devgn and Om Raut previously worked together on the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. This film was a major box-office success and won three National Film Awards.

Why did Ajay Devgn's VFX studio distance itself from Adipurush?

Ajay Devgn's VFX studio, NY VFXwala, publicly distanced itself from Adipurush after facing criticism over the film's visual effects. This was a separate issue from any reported fallout between the actor and director.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Apr 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Adipurush Om Raut Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
After Adipurush Fiasco, Are Ajay Devgn And Om Raut Reuniting For A Warrior Film?
After Adipurush Fiasco, Are Ajay Devgn And Om Raut Reuniting For A Warrior Film?
Entertainment
Attagaru’s Blessing Steals Spotlight In Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding Pics | WATCH
Attagaru’s Blessing Steals Spotlight In Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding Pics | WATCH
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has A Historic Link; Great-Grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor Played Ram First
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has A Historic Link; Great-Grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor Played Ram First
Entertainment
Suryakumar Yadav Recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dhurandhar Dance Step To FA9LA During IPL Event
Suryakumar Yadav Recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dhurandhar Dance Step To FA9LA During IPL Event
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Iraq and Israel with Drones & Missiles, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking Update: Iran Claims Multiple US F-35 Strikes Amid Rising Middle East Missile Tensions
War Alert: Iran Claims Two U.S. F-35 Fighter Jets Shot Down Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Middle East conflict: Iran, Oman Launch Joint Protocol for Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India's Lipulekh Trade Challenge With Nepal's Balen Shah Government
Opinion
Embed widget