Parineeti Chopra ‘Reacts’ To Raghav Chadha’s Removal As RS Deputy Leader, Shares ‘Evil Eye’ Video

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Actor Parineeti Chopra has seemingly reacted after her husband, Raghav Chadha, was removed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. The party has replaced him in the Upper House role with Ashok Mittal. While several leaders have commented on the development, the party has not issued an official public statement so far. Party leaders, however, stated that a letter had been sent to the Rajya Sabha secretariat requesting Chadha’s removal from the position. The leadership also reportedly downplayed the move, noting that Chadha himself had earlier replaced ND Gupta in the role.

Parineeti Chopra ‘Reacts’ To Raghav Chadha’s Removal

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and reshared a Reel originally posted by Chadha, which featured an “evil eye” motif. While she did not add a caption or statement of her own, the post was widely seen as her reaction to the political development.

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The two-minute-and-45-second video shows Chadha speaking in Parliament on a variety of public issues. Among the topics highlighted in the clip are the tax burden on the middle class, data expiry concerns, paternity leave, penalties for not maintaining a minimum bank balance, food adulteration, charges on incoming calls, the so-called 28-day recharge cycle, excess baggage fees, paper leak scandals, air pollution, GST on health insurance, and high food prices at airports.

The video concludes with Chadha walking out of Parliament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

This, however, is not the first time Chopra has publicly supported her husband’s political work. Earlier, when Chadha spoke in Parliament about paternity leave, she shared the video on Instagram and wrote a long note expressing her pride in him.

Addressing him in the post, she wrote that he had spoken “not just as an MP but as the dad” she sees every day.

“My dearest husband, You spoke today not just as an MP but as the dad, I see every single day. We have discussed this so many times. How our baby deserves both parents to be present - to the best of their ability. So, when you spoke today, it wasn’t just policy. It was built from the way you parent our child. The way you show up without being asked, the way you understand that PARENTING IS SHARED, not assigned.”

In the next few lines, she wrote in Hinglish that the birth of a child also marks the birth of a father, not just a mother. She highlighted how many women raise children without adequate support and said that raising the issue in Parliament gave voice to those struggles.

She added, “There are so many mothers who carry this responsibility alone, often unheard, unseen. Homes where the fathers’ and family support are missing. Today, you brought their loneliness into the Parliament - a room where it truly matters. If this helps even a few parents, especially mothers, feel more supported, it will be a win for us. Thank you for being the dad - and the leader you are. I see it every day, now India will see it too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Raghav Chadha’s Reaction

After being replaced as deputy leader in the Upper House, Chadha shared a post saying he had been “silenced” but was “not defeated”. Along with the statement, he uploaded a video questioning whether raising concerns in Parliament had become a mistake.

In the video, he says that whenever he gets the opportunity to speak in Parliament, he raises issues affecting public.

“Whenever I get a chance to speak in Parliament, I raise public issues. Maybe I raise topics not usually raised, but is raising public issues a crime? Have I committed a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong? I am asking this question because the AAP told the Secretariat to stop Raghav Chadda from speaking in Parliament.”

AAP Hits Back

Responding to this, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that Chadha chose to speak only on “soft issues” even when all the party’s leaders were in jail.

He claimed that while many party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, were dealing with cases, Chadha was not in the country.

“All our political leaders were in jail. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in a false case (but) you were not in the country. You went somewhere and hid. We have to raise real issues with courage and fearlessness... we have to raise real issues despite pressure from the BJP. Otherwise, your soft issues will not make a difference,” he said in a video message of his own.