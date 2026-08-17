No, the massive wildfire in Belgium has stopped its advance towards the German border. More favorable weather conditions are aiding firefighting efforts.
Belgium Wildfire Contained Near German Border As Low River Levels Threaten Construction Supplies
Some residents in the Eifel town of Monschau were evacuated as a massive fire in Belgium threatened to cross the border.
- Massive Belgian wildfire threatened German border, prompting evacuations.
- Wildfire advance halted at German border by improved weather.
- Low river levels disrupt cargo shipping, increasing supply costs.
- A massive wildfire in Belgium has stopped its advance to the German border, firefighters say
- Reduced cargo shipping on rivers amid low water levels could impact construction supplies, associations say
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Precautionary evacuations in Monschau as Belgium fire rages
Several homes in the Eifel town of Monschau were evacuated overnight as a wildfire burning in Belgium's High Fens nature reserve threatened to cross the border.
Around 30 residents from 17 homes were evacuated, with emergency accommodation set up at a nearby school.
However, by Monday morning the fire was said to have stopped its advance toward Germany amid weather conditions that are more favorable to firefighting efforts.
The fire had previously moved to within about 300 meters (984 feet) of the German border.
A spokesman for the local fire brigade said meadows between the fire and homes had been soaked with water for hours to help stop the spread of the flames.
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Although the recent (very) hot weather in Germany seems to be over for now, the wildfire risk remains high, as is shown by the massive blaze in neighboring Belgium.
Some streets in the border town of Monschau were evacuated late on Sunday as the flames threatened to enter German territory, but they have fortunately been successfully held back for now.
The persistent dry conditions continued to pose problems to cargo shipping on the Rhine and other rivers, with construction associations saying that supplies could be delayed and are becoming more expensive.
Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has the wildfire in Belgium reached the German border?
Were any German towns affected by the Belgian wildfire?
Yes, precautionary evacuations took place in Monschau, Germany. Around 30 residents from 17 homes were evacuated due to the threat of the fire crossing the border.
What helped stop the wildfire from entering Germany?
The fire's advance towards Germany stopped due to more favorable weather conditions. Firefighters also soaked meadows between the blaze and homes, helping to contain the spread.
How are low water levels impacting German cargo shipping?
Low water levels on rivers like the Rhine are reducing cargo shipping. This could lead to delays and increased costs for construction supplies.