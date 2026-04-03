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Food influencer Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, has raised concerns about the ingredients used in Cheeslings, a popular snack produced by Parle Products. He claimed that the product contains a high proportion of refined flour (maida) and palm oil, while the cheese content in it is minimal. In a video, he broke down the ingredients used in Cheeslings and questioned, “What are we feeding our kids?”

‘Cheeslings Is Mostly Maida’

Himatsingka shared the video on Instagram, along with other social media handles, where it has already clocked more than 1.8 million views. In the caption, he wrote, “SHOCKING reality of Cheeslings! The famous snack many of us grew up eating has only 1.9% cheese. It is actually made mostly of maida and palm oil.”

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The now-viral video opens to show the influencer demonstrating what he claims are the main ingredients of the snack. He fills nearly half a container with maida, followed by a large quantity of palm oil that occupies more than half a glass. He then adds small amounts of sugar and salt, along with a tiny portion meant to represent the cheese content, roughly the size of a single Cheeslings piece.

As the video progresses, Himatsingka goes on to list several other ingredients, including yeast, raising agents, invert sugar syrup, acidity regulators, mustard powder, emulsifiers, artificial flavouring substances, and flour treatment agents.

Towards the end of the video, he appears holding a placard that reads, “What are we feeding our kids?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revant Himatsingka (@foodpharmer)

ABP Live could not independently verify these claims. We have reached out to Parle Products for a statement and will update the story as and when we receive a response.

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‘Please Make More Such Videos’: Urges Internet

After watching the video, several users flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. One social media user wrote, “Please make more such videos! Much needed.”

Another commented, “Food Pharmer is one in a million. A true gem of India.”

A third user wrote, “Never expected this!”

Some also expressed shock over the ingredients mentioned in the video, with one even suggesting that he should be made the country’s health minister.

“Cheesy scam with Cheeslings,” another user remarked.

A few users also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), questioning whether such products are suitable for children. “This is what is allowed to be fed to kids?”



