Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Not Releasing In September, Say Makers

Rumours about 3 Idiots returning to cinemas on September 4 have been put to rest by the film's production house. Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has issued an official statement denying reports that the 2009 blockbuster is set for a theatrical re-release. The clarification comes after social media posts and several media reports claimed the Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starrer would be back on the big screen. Responding to the speculation, the makers called the reports inaccurate and urged both fans and media organisations to rely only on official announcements regarding any future plans for the film.

Re-Release Rumours

Speculation about 3 Idiots returning to cinemas gathered pace after several reports claimed the film would be re-released on September 4. The rumours quickly spread across social media, prompting excitement among fans of the cult comedy-drama. However, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has now denied the claims through an official statement shared on its verified social media accounts.

Makers Issue Clarification

The production house stated, "In reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on September 4, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films wishes to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect." The statement further urged media organisations and audiences to rely only on verified updates issued through the company's official communication channels. It also requested publications not to circulate unconfirmed information about the film.

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Fans React To Update

The clarification comes at a time when re-releases of classic Hindi films have become increasingly common, leading many fans to believe 3 Idiots would be the next title to return to theatres. For now, however, the makers have confirmed that the film is not scheduled for a theatrical re-release on September 4.

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While fans may have hoped to revisit 3 Idiots on the big screen, the makers have made it clear that no re-release has been planned, urging audiences to wait for any future announcements through official sources.