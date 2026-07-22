No, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has officially denied reports that '3 Idiots' will be re-released on September 4. They stated these reports are false and factually incorrect.
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Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Not Releasing In September, Say Makers
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has dismissed reports claiming 3 Idiots will return to cinemas on September 4. The production house called the rumours false and urged fans and media outlets to rely only on official announcements regarding the film's future plans.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are there plans for '3 Idiots' to re-release in cinemas?
Who denied the re-release rumours of '3 Idiots'?
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, the production house of '3 Idiots', issued an official statement denying the reports. They urged fans and media to rely only on official announcements.
What caused the speculation about '3 Idiots' re-release?
Speculation arose from social media posts and several media reports claiming the film would return to cinemas. This was further fueled by the common trend of re-releases for classic Hindi films.
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