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English NewsEntertainmentAamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Not Releasing In September, Say Makers

Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Not Releasing In September, Say Makers

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has dismissed reports claiming 3 Idiots will return to cinemas on September 4. The production house called the rumours false and urged fans and media outlets to rely only on official announcements regarding the film's future plans.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 08:59 PM (IST)

Rumours about 3 Idiots returning to cinemas on September 4 have been put to rest by the film's production house. Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has issued an official statement denying reports that the 2009 blockbuster is set for a theatrical re-release. The clarification comes after social media posts and several media reports claimed the Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starrer would be back on the big screen. Responding to the speculation, the makers called the reports inaccurate and urged both fans and media organisations to rely only on official announcements regarding any future plans for the film.

Re-Release Rumours

Speculation about 3 Idiots returning to cinemas gathered pace after several reports claimed the film would be re-released on September 4. The rumours quickly spread across social media, prompting excitement among fans of the cult comedy-drama. However, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has now denied the claims through an official statement shared on its verified social media accounts.

Makers Issue Clarification

The production house stated, "In reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on September 4, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films wishes to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect." The statement further urged media organisations and audiences to rely only on verified updates issued through the company's official communication channels. It also requested publications not to circulate unconfirmed information about the film.

Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Not Releasing In September, Say Makers

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Fans React To Update

The clarification comes at a time when re-releases of classic Hindi films have become increasingly common, leading many fans to believe 3 Idiots would be the next title to return to theatres. For now, however, the makers have confirmed that the film is not scheduled for a theatrical re-release on September 4.

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While fans may have hoped to revisit 3 Idiots on the big screen, the makers have made it clear that no re-release has been planned, urging audiences to wait for any future announcements through official sources.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there plans for '3 Idiots' to re-release in cinemas?

No, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has officially denied reports that '3 Idiots' will be re-released on September 4. They stated these reports are false and factually incorrect.

Who denied the re-release rumours of '3 Idiots'?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, the production house of '3 Idiots', issued an official statement denying the reports. They urged fans and media to rely only on official announcements.

What caused the speculation about '3 Idiots' re-release?

Speculation arose from social media posts and several media reports claiming the film would return to cinemas. This was further fueled by the common trend of re-releases for classic Hindi films.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 08:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan '3 Idiots' Official Statement 3 Idiots Re-release Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films 3 Idiots September 4 Bollywood Re-release
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