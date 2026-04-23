Tamil Nadu saw a voter turnout of 84.69%, while West Bengal's Phase I polling recorded 91.78%. Both states achieved their highest-ever turnout since Independence.
Female Voters Steal The Show In Record-Breaking Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections. Here's The Data
ECI reported record turnout in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu polls, with 91.78% and 84.69% voting. Women outpaced men, marking strong participation across 386 seats.
- West Bengal and Tamil Nadu saw record-breaking voter turnout.
- Women voters significantly outpaced men in both states.
The Election Commission of India has released a full report on the Assembly elections that took place on April 23 in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The voting concluded on Thursday with historic voter participation, alongside bye-elections in constituencies in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Voting began at 7:00 AM amid tight security and extensive arrangements, with both states recording their highest-ever turnout since Independence.
Record-Breaking Turnout
Tamil Nadu registered a voter turnout of 84.69%, surpassing its previous high of 78.29% in 2011. West Bengal’s Phase I polling saw an even higher turnout of 91.78%, breaking its earlier record of 84.72%, also set in 2011, according to the PIB report.
The elections covered 386 Assembly constituencies across both states, involving over 9.33 crore voters. A total of 1.19 lakh polling stations were set up, supported by nearly 6 lakh polling personnel and over 5,500 candidates.
Women Lead Voter Surge, Outpace Male Turnout
Related Video
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal during the April 23 Assembly elections?
Did women voters participate more than men in these elections?
Yes, women's participation outpaced men's turnout in both states. In Tamil Nadu, it was 85.76% for women versus 83.57% for men. In West Bengal, it was 92.69% for women compared to 90.92% for men.