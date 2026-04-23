Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionFemale Voters Steal The Show In Record-Breaking Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections. Here's The Data

Female Voters Steal The Show In Record-Breaking Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections. Here's The Data

ECI reported record turnout in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu polls, with 91.78% and 84.69% voting. Women outpaced men, marking strong participation across 386 seats.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal and Tamil Nadu saw record-breaking voter turnout.
  • Women voters significantly outpaced men in both states.

The Election Commission of India has released a full report on the Assembly elections that took place on April 23 in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The voting concluded on Thursday with historic voter participation, alongside bye-elections in constituencies in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Voting began at 7:00 AM amid tight security and extensive arrangements, with both states recording their highest-ever turnout since Independence.

Record-Breaking Turnout

Tamil Nadu registered a voter turnout of 84.69%, surpassing its previous high of 78.29% in 2011. West Bengal’s Phase I polling saw an even higher turnout of 91.78%, breaking its earlier record of 84.72%, also set in 2011, according to the PIB report.

The elections covered 386 Assembly constituencies across both states, involving over 9.33 crore voters. A total of 1.19 lakh polling stations were set up, supported by nearly 6 lakh polling personnel and over 5,500 candidates.

Women Lead Voter Surge, Outpace Male Turnout

Gender-wise figures highlighted robust and, notably, higher participation among women in both states. In Tamil Nadu, female turnout at 85.76% outpaced male participation at 83.57%, reflecting a continued trend of strong women voter engagement.

A similar pattern was evident in West Bengal, where women recorded an impressive 92.69% turnout, surpassing the already high 90.92% among men.

While participation among the third gender remained comparatively lower—60.49% in Tamil Nadu and 56.79% in West Bengal—the overall data underscores broad-based voter mobilisation across demographics, with women playing a decisive role in driving the record turnout figures.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal during the April 23 Assembly elections?

Tamil Nadu saw a voter turnout of 84.69%, while West Bengal's Phase I polling recorded 91.78%. Both states achieved their highest-ever turnout since Independence.

Did women voters participate more than men in these elections?

Yes, women's participation outpaced men's turnout in both states. In Tamil Nadu, it was 85.76% for women versus 83.57% for men. In West Bengal, it was 92.69% for women compared to 90.92% for men.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election West Bengal Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026 Female Voter Female Voters Surpasses Male Voters
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Female Voters Steal The Show In Record-Breaking Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections. Here's The Data
Female Voters Steal The Show In Record-Breaking Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections
Election
Tamil Nadu Sees Accelerated Voting Surge; Turnout Matches 2021 Levels Hours Earlier
Tamil Nadu Sees Accelerated Voting Surge; Turnout Matches 2021 Levels Hours Earlier
Election
WATCH: Arijit Singh Interacts With Media After Playback Singing Retirement, Casts Vote In West Bengal Election
WATCH: Arijit Singh Interacts With Media After Playback Singing Retirement, Casts Vote In West Bengal Election
Election
West Bengal Elections: Bomb Attack, Candidate Assaults, Booth Disruptions Reported. Top Developments
West Bengal Polls: Bomb Attack, Candidate Assaults, Booth Disruptions Reported
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget