Election 2026: Satta Market Signals Tight West Bengal Fight, Stalin's Return In Tamil Nadu

With voting completed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, and the final phase of polling in West Bengal nearing its end, focus has now shifted to exit polls 2026 scheduled to be released this evening after 6 pm. These projections are expected to provide the first structured insight into voter sentiment across the five regions. Meanwhile, buzz continues around estimates emerging from the Phalodi satta bazar -- an informal betting market often seen as reflecting ground perceptions, though not based on scientific methods.

In West Bengal, the contest appears closely fought. The satta market suggests a narrow lead for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), projecting it to win around 158–161 seats, just above the majority mark. The BJP is estimated to secure between 127 and 130 seats, indicating a significantly tighter race compared to the TMC’s sweeping victory in 2021.

What Satta Bazar Predicts For Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, seems to favour continuity. Projections indicate that the DMK could retain power comfortably with 141–144 seats in the 234-member Assembly, despite anti-incumbency challenges. The AIADMK-led opposition is expected to trail.

In Kerala, early indications point towards a possible shift in power. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is projected to win 75–77 seats, potentially displacing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is estimated to secure 62–64 seats -- suggesting a return to the state’s traditional pattern of alternating governments.

Assam appears set to deliver a strong mandate for the NDA, with projections placing it well ahead at 97–99 seats, compared to 23–25 seats for the Congress-led alliance.

In Puducherry, while detailed numbers remain unclear, trends indicate that the NDA may retain its advantage in the 30-member Assembly.

While the satta bazar offers a rough sense of electoral mood, its predictions remain speculative. Exit polls later today and the final results on May 4 will provide a clearer and more reliable picture.