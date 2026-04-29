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HomeElectionAkhilesh Yadav Alleges ‘Parallel System’ In Bengal Polls, Urges Voters To Stay Vigilant

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges ‘Parallel System’ In Bengal Polls, Urges Voters To Stay Vigilant

Akhilesh Yadav claims central forces set up a ‘parallel system’ in Bengal polls, alleges interference, urges voters to reject misuse of officials.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 04:43 PM (IST)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that a 'parallel administrative structure' led by central forces has been created in West Bengal to influence elections, and urged voters to oppose 'misuse of officials'.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said, "In Bengal, 'Didi' is going to win with historic votes. The people of Bengal are voting in large numbers in her favour." He claimed that, for the first time, a parallel system has been created alongside the existing administration. "What we are witnessing is that a parallel structure has been set up through central forces. From top to bottom, an entirely separate chain of command has been established," he asserted.

The SP chief further alleged that even at the level of the Director General of Police (DGP), there were indications of interference. "Names are being suggested for who the DGP should be, and in every district, an IPS officer has been placed ahead of the district police chief," he said.

Yadav also accused certain officials of acting under pressure or inducement.

"There are officers (who are posted in WB) who have already been given benefits, or have been assured of future gains. Some have been sent because there is pressure on them due to investigations or other reasons," he claimed.

Drawing a parallel with Uttar Pradesh, he alleged that similar tactics were used in the Rampur Lok Sabha by-election. "The same kind of model that was seen in Rampur is now being replicated in Bengal to influence elections," he said.

Calling on voters to remain vigilant, Yadav urged people to vote against those misusing officials. "Those who are using officers to commit injustice should be defeated through votes," he said.

He also warned that such "models" could be adopted in Uttar Pradesh as well. "These kinds of practices have been seen in UP and may be used again. People must remain aware," he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Exit Poll
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