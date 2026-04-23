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HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections 2026: Why Did ‘Bihari Babu’ Shatrughan Sinha Vote In Asansol?

West Bengal Elections 2026: Why Did ‘Bihari Babu’ Shatrughan Sinha Vote In Asansol?

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha voted in Asansol during Bengal polls, calling voting a national duty. Former BJP leader shifted from Bihar after a ticket denial, now represents Asansol.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shatrughan Sinha voted in Asansol, West Bengal.
  • He emphasized voting as a democratic duty.

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha cast his vote during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday. He highlighted the importance of exercising the franchise as a democratic responsibility as well as his connection to the state. “I am going to cast my vote. For the first time in Bengal, in Asansol, I am going to vote along with these people. I am going to exercise my right and fulfill my duty as a voter…” Sinha said outside the polling booth.

Emphasising his identity and commitment to the democratic process, he stressed: “I am not just Bihari Babu, I am a Bengali Babu, and I am truly a Hindustani Babu. Voting is a national duty, and I have always fulfilled it and will continue to do so…” Sinha’s remarks came as voters across West Bengal turned out in significant numbers for the first phase of polling, reflecting strong public participation in the electoral process.

Sinha, born in Patna and who earlier contested from the Patna Sahib constituency suddenly made a shift, is now voting in West Bengal's Asansol. The question is why is Bihar's icon voting in Asansol. 

Why Shatrughan Voted In Asansol?

Shatrughan Sinha went from Bihar to West Bengal after he didn't get a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The "Bihari boy" was in the headlines for his criticism of the National Democratic Alliance (MDA) government and PM Modi.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP replaced him with then Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib. The BJP's decision to not grant him a ticket led to his departure from the party, ending a three-decade-long relationship.

Sinha contested from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket, but lost to Ravi Shankar Prasad. In 2022, he joined Trinamool Congress and returned to the Lok Sabha with a victory in the 2022 by-election to the Asansol seat.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Shatrughan Sinha voting in Asansol?

Shatrughan Sinha, formerly associated with Bihar politics, is now a Trinamool Congress MP representing the Asansol seat in West Bengal. He secured this seat in a 2022 by-election after joining the party.

What is Shatrughan Sinha's connection to West Bengal?

While born in Bihar, Shatrughan Sinha identifies as a Bengali Babu and a Hindustani. He now represents the Asansol constituency in West Bengal after winning a by-election.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asansol West Bengal Assembly Election Shatrughan Sinha West Bengal Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner Shatrughan Sinha Votes In Asansol
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