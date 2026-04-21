Amit Shah has vowed to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal, which would ban polygamy.
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Amit Shah Vows To Ban ‘4 Marriages’ By Implementing UCC In West Bengal
Amit Shah vowed to ban polygamy in Bengal via UCC if BJP wins. He promised jobs, industrial revival, and an “infiltrator-free” state ahead of Assembly polls amid political tensions.
- BJP vows Uniform Civil Code, banning polygamy if elected.
- Promises to revive Kulti's industry, create youth employment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to implement in West Bengal if the BJP is elected?
What are the BJP's plans for Kulti's industrial sector if they come to power?
The BJP plans to revive Kulti's iron ore production prominence, curb illegal mining, and control polluting sponge iron units.
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