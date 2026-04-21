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HomeElectionAmit Shah Vows To Ban ‘4 Marriages’ By Implementing UCC In West Bengal

Amit Shah Vows To Ban ‘4 Marriages’ By Implementing UCC In West Bengal

Amit Shah vowed to ban polygamy in Bengal via UCC if BJP wins. He promised jobs, industrial revival, and an “infiltrator-free” state ahead of Assembly polls amid political tensions.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP vows Uniform Civil Code, banning polygamy if elected.
  • Promises to revive Kulti's industry, create youth employment.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday vowed to ban polygamy practice in the West Bengal by implementing a Uniform Civil Code once they are elected. While campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kulti, the Union Home Minister said the BJP would revive the region’s industrial prominence and generate employment for local youth. "Form the BJP government here. We will bring UCC here. After that, no one in Bengal will be able to have 4 marriages. You know who is having these 4 marriages! The BJP will impose a ban on having 4 marriages," Shah said in a rally. 

“Kulti was once a major hub of iron ore production in the country, but the All India Trinamool Congress government has brought it to its knees. We will restore its former glory, curb illegal mining, enforce strict measures against polluting sponge iron units, and create jobs for local youth,” he added.

Shah Vows To Make WB 'Infiltrator-Free'

He also pledged to make the state “infiltrator-free” if the BJP comes to power," and added that his party would also dismantle what he described as syndicate networks, mafia activity and “goonda raj” in the state.

"Mamata Didi wants to protect infiltrators. But I urge you, press the lotus button on the 23rd and form a BJP government on 5 May. The BJP will identify and remove every infiltrator from Bengal, one by one," Shah said. 

Political rallies in West Bengal often focus on job creation and addressing concerns about illegal immigration. Under election law, promising employment opportunities is permitted as part of a party's manifesto. The Election Commission of India will monitor adherence to the Model Code of Conduct during the campaign.

West Bengal Elections

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29, amid a controversy over the alleged deletion of lakhs of voters, which the TMC claims is the result of collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission of India.

Votes will be counted on May 4, alongside results in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Mamata Banerjee, chief of the TMC, has led the state since 2011 after ending decades of Left rule. The BJP significantly increased its presence in the 294-member assembly, rising to 77 seats in 2021 from just three in 2016, although the TMC also expanded its tally.

The TMC has accused the BJP of being an “outsider” force, while the BJP, driven by its Hindutva ideology, has alleged corruption and preferential treatment towards Muslims under the TMC government.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to implement in West Bengal if the BJP is elected?

Amit Shah has vowed to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal, which would ban polygamy.

What are the BJP's plans for Kulti's industrial sector if they come to power?

The BJP plans to revive Kulti's iron ore production prominence, curb illegal mining, and control polluting sponge iron units.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Polygamy West Bengal Assembly Election AMIT SHAH West Bengal Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner 4 Marriages Infiltrator Free
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