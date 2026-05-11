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HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Likely To Receive Rain, Thunderstorms Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi-NCR Likely To Receive Rain, Thunderstorms Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi weather today: Delhi and adjoining NCR areas are likely to witness light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Monday as the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 May 2026 07:22 AM (IST)

Delhi and the National Capital Region are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by light rain and strong winds on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the next two days.

According to the weather office, several parts of North-West India are likely to receive relief from intense heat conditions between May 11 and May 14 due to changing weather patterns. The IMD has forecast light thunderstorms, lightning activity and gusty winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 60 kmph across the region during this period.

Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast In Delhi-NCR

According to the IMD forecast, light rain and thunderstorms are likely in Delhi-NCR on May 11 and May 12. A yellow alert has been issued for both days, cautioning residents about lightning strikes and strong surface winds.

The minimum temperature on Monday is expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature could hover between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius.

The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy initially before turning generally cloudy by the morning hours. Wind speeds are expected to remain around 20-25 kmph during the day.

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The IMD had also predicted the possibility of very light rainfall during the morning or early part of the day, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Wind speeds may range between 30 and 40 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph during thunderstorm activity.

There is also a likelihood of light rain during the evening or night hours, with above-normal wind speeds expected to continue.

Temperatures Remain Near Normal

The IMD said temperatures in several areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu remained below normal during the last 24 hours.

In Delhi, however, the maximum temperature recorded a slight increase of around one degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature rose by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

South-easterly winds with speeds of 15-20 kmph prevailed over the national capital during the past 24 hours.

The weather department said Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius.

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Advisory Issued For Residents

The weather department advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity and avoid standing in open spaces or taking shelter under trees due to the risk of falling branches and lightning-related incidents.

Meanwhile, summer vacation in Delhi government schools has commenced from May 11. However, special remedial classes will continue for students of Classes 9, 10 and 12 during the break.

Before You Go

LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather DELHI NEWS
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